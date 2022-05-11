Great pitching leads to Indians win streak

After a tough month of April that saw Powhatan baseball win just one of six games, the Indians have bounced back and found themselves playing some of their best baseball of the season.

Now riding a three-game winning streak in the month of May, a lot of their success can be traced back to their strength in numbers at pitcher. During the streak, the Indians have shut out two opponents in Dinwiddie and Huguenot, while outscoring the three teams 26-2.

Taking on the Monacan Chiefs in their seventh road contest of the season, the Chiefs were the only team to score on the Indians, but it wasn’t enough as the traveling Indians closed them out with a 5-2 win.

“We’ve had two big regional games this week and both the pitchers went the distance on the mound,” head coach Duane Partusch said. “That’s been the key for us, we’ve got three guys who are legitimate starters who can go out and get the job done every time who have the potential to pitch the game the whole time and lock up all the innings.”

While Jack McMinn pitched the Dinwiddie shutout and the combination of Luke Burkhart and Connor Yates closed out Huguenot, it was senior Thomas Cook who went the distance at Monacan, with the pitcher striking out six batters and allowing just one hit all afternoon.

Cook was also one of four Indians to have a multi-hit day at-bat, with the senior recording two hits and a three-run home run.

After two scoreless innings kept the score level heading into the third, the Indians finally got on the board with a tremendous three-run inning that was sparked by Cook’s line drive homer near center field that sent fellow seniors Andrew Cheatham and Chase Gayness home.

Gayness, who also recorded two hits on four at-bats, says the team’s work in practice has benefitted their hitting success as of late.

“We come out every day for practice and we get after it so that’s been a big factor for us,” Gayness said. “We’re going to stay after it and play as a team. We don’t have individuals who are superstars so as long as we play as a team, we’ll be fine.”

After two fly outs and a strikeout ended the inning, the Indians piled on two more runs in the fourth when a single from junior Andrew Shiflett scored Yates and junior Kendrick Sheffield in to make it 5-0.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning that the Chiefs were able to generate enough offense to earn some runs, with the Indians’ defense and fielders playing an extremely efficient game headlined by quality communication, accurate passing and — at the front of it all — excellent pitching.

Still, after the Chiefs earned their first run on a ground out, Partusch called a quick timeout to regroup his team and get them focused on earning the third out.

“I just wanted to tell them that we were way up and to play like we’re up,” he said. “Don’t play like we’re down, just back up, relax a little bit, get the last out and let’s get off.”

The timeout proved beneficial, as the Indians earned the last out off a Cook strikeout immediately after, though the Chiefs did get one last run off of a passed ball.

“They do a good job of regrouping and responding, they’ve done a pretty good job of that all year of not allowing when something happens to carry with them the rest of the game,” Partusch said. “They do a great job of moving on and continuing to play.”

In the seventh, the Indians earned three quick outs on four batters, with Cook starting off with a strikeout, left fielder Hayden Wasson catching a second out and Cook showing off his quick reflexes on a ground ball directly to his feet that he calmly scooped up and delivered to Yates at first base to lock up the victory.