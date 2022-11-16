Green and Seibel complete first XC states race

In their first ever appearance at states, Ella Green and Sean Seibel entered the stage among the best cross country runners in the state, and proved they belonged with positive performances.

Held at Oatlands Plantation on Nov. 12, Green and Seibel came off their states-qualifying regional runs looking like runners not content with just making it to the Class 4 state championships, but competing with the best on a course that is known as one of the most challenging in the state.

Facing two water crossings, tall grass and what is effectively referred to as “the hill,” the Indians cross country runners battled through high water and muddy terrain to both finish within the top-50 of their respective competitions.

Sophomore Elizabeth Weimer also competed in the state championship, though was not able to finish due to hip pain.

Seibel, who finished in eighth at regions with a time of 17:14.40, finished in 46th among 100 runners at states, recording a time of 18:08.00 on the difficult trail.

Among 101 recorded runners in the girls competition, Green finished with an impressive 38th place result with a time of 21:29.00 to wrap up an impressive sophomore season.

Though Seibel and Green’s cross country seasons came to an end, Weimer still has another race to prepare for this season, as she plans to race again at the national qualifying Nike Cross Southeast Regional meet on Nov. 26 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina on N.C. State’s home cross country course.

Weimer, who finished in eighth place in the region final with a time of 19:59.80 at Pole Green Park, appeared in the Class 4 state championships for a second time in her career.

She also appeared in states for indoor track in her freshman season as well.