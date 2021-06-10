Greenhow, Nash win Class 4, Region B championships for Powhatan at 2021 outdoor meet

"I really just pushed myself to the max," Nash said. "I really wanted to get 24 (feet), but 23-8 is pretty close."

He'll look to either reach or clear 24 feet in the Class 4 state tournament.

The momentous season for Nash’s teammate and fellow senior Anthony Greenhow continued as he won regional championships in both the boys’ 100-meter and 200-meter dash events, punching his ticket to his final varsity state meet.

The University of South Carolina signee and AAU indoor national champion in the 200 this past March set another school record when he crossed the finish line in 10.63 at the end of 100 meters on Thursday. His personal record in the distance, which he ran last July during an electronically timed event at Powhatan High School, is a 10.49.

“The 100, I feel like I could’ve done a lot better, but practice makes perfect, that’s all,” Greenhow said. “It was just like indoor - during the season, my races weren’t as good as I wanted them to be, but at states I showed out, so I’ve still got a week left in me to train and critique everything.”