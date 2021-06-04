Greenhow runs another 21.31 in 200 at Powhatan High School; this time, it's a school record

POWHATAN -- Last July, Anthony Greenhow ran a blazing personal-record time of 21.31 seconds in the 200-meter dash during an electronically timed run on Powhatan High School’s track.

While that time - along with an incendiary 10.49 that Greenhow ran in the 100 dash on the same day - helped increase schools’ interest in him, it didn’t go down as a Powhatan High School record because it wasn’t run during an official meet.

Nearly a year later, Greenhow made sure that it did.

Barreling past his competitors at a blistering pace through the corner and setting sail down the front straightaway on his home track, the Powhatan High School senior and University of South Carolina signee ran yet another 21.31 to take first in the 200-meter dash during Powhatan High School’s Senior Day track and field home meet, which was held Wednesday.

Making Greenhow’s win even more special was the 1-2 finish that he and fellow senior teammate Aaron Nash delivered in the 200. Nash, who was a standout player for Powhatan football and also made a positive impact on Powhatan basketball this past winter, ran a time of 22.86.

Earlier in the day, Greenhow ran another school-record time of 10.64 to win the boys 100 dash. Nash added a fourth-place finish of 11.33 in the 100.