Greenhow sets new school record in 500, Powhatan earns 7 top 10's in winter track and field regular-season finale

MIDLOTHIAN – A new school record is in the books.

Powhatan track and field standout Anthony Greenhow added another accolade in his storied high school career, setting Powhatan High School’s new best time in the boys 500-meter dash with a run of 1:11.3 in the Feb. 4 Polar Bear Meet at James River High School featuring Dominion District schools.

Running the 500m for the first time, Greenhow rocketed out to a big start, then stayed ahead of James River’s Ty Redmond to win the second heat of the 500 and earn sixth place overall in the event.

In addition to the 500, Greenhow, a senior, is PHS’ record holder in the 55, the 100, the 200 and the 300. He will be going for the school record in the 400 this spring.

Altogether, Powhatan’s student-athletes, including Greenhow, collected seven top-10 placements across the six events in which they competed during the Feb 4 meet at James River.

Freshman Mayson Jenkins led everyone on her team in placement by taking fourth overall in the girls 500-meter dash with a run of 1:28.2. Her teammates, juniors Shaniece Morris and Amanda Eacho, also ran the 500, with Morris notching a 12th-place time of 1:35.8 and Eacho running a 1:44.8.