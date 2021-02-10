Greenhow sets new school record in 500, Powhatan earns 7 top 10's in winter track and field regular-season finale

MIDLOTHIAN – A new school record is in the books.
Powhatan track and field standout Anthony Greenhow added another accolade in his storied high school career, setting Powhatan High School’s new best time in the boys 500-meter dash with a run of 1:11.3 in the Feb. 4 Polar Bear Meet at James River High School featuring Dominion District schools.
Running the 500m for the first time, Greenhow rocketed out to a big start, then stayed ahead of James River’s Ty Redmond to win the second heat of the 500 and earn sixth place overall in the event.
In addition to the 500, Greenhow, a senior, is PHS’ record holder in the 55, the 100, the 200 and the 300. He will be going for the school record in the 400 this spring.
Altogether, Powhatan’s student-athletes, including Greenhow, collected seven top-10 placements across the six events in which they competed during the Feb 4 meet at James River.
Freshman Mayson Jenkins led everyone on her team in placement by taking fourth overall in the girls 500-meter dash with a run of 1:28.2. Her teammates, juniors Shaniece Morris and Amanda Eacho, also ran the 500, with Morris notching a 12th-place time of 1:35.8 and Eacho running a 1:44.8.
Junior Asher Timberlake took home a top-five finish with a fifth-place throw of 37-0.5 in the boys shot put. His teammates, juniors Jack Altieri and Jack Dennis, also competed in the event. Altieri placed 10th with a throw of 34-1 and Dennis notched a 29-11.
Freshmen Olivia Goodrich and Kaitlyn Rissmeyer ran near the front of the second heat throughout the girls 1,000-meter run, with Goodrich taking second in the heat and sixth place in the overall event in 3:39.4, and Rissmeyer taking third in the heat and eighth overall in 3:41.2. Sophomore Raquel Iga added a time of 3:55.5 in the third heat of the 1,000.
Freshman Thomas Menting sprinted along with two Cosby runners to a thrilling photo finish in the second heat of the boys 1,000-meter run. Four tenths of a second separated the top three runners in the heat. Menting took third in that trio while running a blistering time of 2:58.9 and securing a top-10 finish in the overall event.
Also in the boys 1,000, freshmen Ian Timmons and Eli Timmons ran respective times of 3:03.3 and 3:05.5 in the second heat, and freshman Tane Jeffs finished the third heat in 3:26.4.
In the boys 3,200-meter run, freshmen River Leynes (11:17.7) and Rylan Powers (11:29.4) ran 12th and 14th, respectively, and sophomores Carter Nuckols and Liam Clancy completed the event in 12:08.7 and 13:16.5, respectively.