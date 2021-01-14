Greenhow takes first in 300 as Powhatan competes in district meet at Monacan

CHESTERFIELD - Powhatan High School senior and University of South Carolina signee Anthony Greenhow, who last year set incendiary personal records in the 100-meter (10.49) and 200-meter (21.31) dashes, outpaced the rest of the field in Wednesday afternoon's 300 event at Monacan High School as he sprinted to a first-place finish in 34.72 seconds, fending off a strong charge at the end from L.C. Bird's Makai Lewis.

Wednesday's meet - Powhatan's second regular-season event in what's technically the indoor track and field season - was held outdoors on a sunny day in relatively warmer 50-plus-degree weather, which was likely a welcome reprieve for the runners and throwers who pressed through the bone-chilling winds of Saturday's season opener in Louisa County. The meet at Monacan also featured all eight schools in the Dominion District who are currently competing this winter season.

Surrounded by tough competition, three throwers and more than 10 runners from Powhatan achieved personal records on Wednesday.