Habitat for Humanity dedicates 15th home; nonprofit celebrates 20 years of service

After an incredibly difficult 2020 with far too much loss, the experience of stepping into her own home was more than she could imagine, Hayes said. She was thrilled to move in and said she felt so blessed to see many of the people who helped her get to this point at the dedication ceremony.

“Powhatan is a great community to be in. The people are just wonderful and so kind,” she added.

Last week’s house dedication marked the end of an 18-month journey for the Hayes family, starting with the application process and then through planning, classes, applying for a mortgage, breaking ground on Nov. 24, 2020, and the construction of the home. Committing to offer 200 hours of sweat equity is one of the requirements of being a Habitat family.

Winiecki added that it was also a journey for her as she has helped Hayes navigate the process since last summer when she was hired.

“To get out on the other side with a beautiful home through COVID and with such community support, I can just take a big sigh of relief now,” Winiecki said after the dedication.