Hamlin's late lead yields win at Toyota Owners 400

RICHMOND — Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin has had a rough start to 2022. Normally, by this time in the season he is near the top in points standings. Often, he has had a victory or two by April, or at least several top-10 finishes. But not so this year.

Until Sunday at Richmond Raceway.

Hamlin, who spent most of the Toyota Owners 400 out of the top 10, pulled in front with five laps to go to steal a crucial first-place finish for his first victory of the season.

“Just drove as hard as I could,” Hamlin said after his late push toward the finish line. “Just so proud of this whole FedEx Camry team, man, just never giving up. There was no doubt in my mind, maybe just a little, but they got this car right there towards the end. Wow, unbelievable.”

The victory is Hamlin’s fourth win and 20th top-10 finish in 31 races at Richmond Raceway, and much of the credit for his finish goes to excellent pit stop strategy that gave him fresh tires to close out the short-track race. The win, Hamlin says, is one he hopes gives the team momentum after its tough season start.

“I don’t want to look too far ahead because I certainly want to celebrate this one,” Hamlin said. “It sure is a positive sign considering how we ran as an organization at Phoenix.”

In the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix on March 13, Hamlin started second but finished 13th.

Pulling in second behind Hamlin Sunday was Kevin Harvick, who posted his 28th top-10 finish in 42 races at Richmond and his third top-10 finish in 2022. In the final lap, Hamlin had to hold off a furious sprint for first from Harvick, who fell just behind in the final stretch.

“The lapped cars there kind of got in the way, and I lost a little bit of ground,” Harvick said. “Still a great day for us, just hopefully a little momentum in a positive direction.”

Rounding out the top-5 were drivers William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. Truex. led on four separate occasions for 80 laps and was also in contention to win the race at the end, but he ultimately had to settle for fourth.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “But that’s part of it here. It’s part of the whole day. Obviously we did good there for a while.”

Ryan Blaney started the race off in pole position after a strong performance in his Team Penske Ford Mustang in practice and in qualifying. Blaney won Stage 1 and led through Lap 129 for the longest leading run of the day; the stage victory was his third of the season. Blaney, with 241 points, is now tied at the top of the points standings with Chase Elliott.

There were three cautions during the course of the 400-lap race, with one coming in Stage 1 after Kurt Busch had to stop due to low fuel pressure, ending his chances of contention early. He ended the race with a DNF.

There were two contact cautions later in the race, with one at Lap 247 after Cody Ware hit the wall on the backstretch after contact with Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The next caution came on Lap 258 when Ty Dillon and Cole Custer sideswiped each other low, with Custer ricocheting into and spinning Austin Cindric.

The NASCAR Cup Series remains in Virginia this week with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway Saturday.

