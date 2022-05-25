Harrison Lee signs letter of intent with Chowan

While Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot’s top-ranked defense is losing one of its best defensive backs in senior Harrison Lee, the Chowan University Hawks will be gaining a major acquisition to their own team.

Wrapping up a senior season that saw him lead the team in tackles on their way to a 10-1 record and a state title, the two-time All-State defensive back is onto the next destination in his football career, as he signed his letter of intent to join a Hawks team that went 7-3 this past season at the NCAA Division II level.

Lee says the decision to pick Chowan came down to the team’s interest in him as well as the support of his own coaches to look into the school’s fit for him both academically and athletically.

“We meshed quite well, and it’s just a nice experience to be a part of,” Lee said.

Lee leaves the Knights as a decorated defensive star, accumulating 67.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, a pick-six and two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries this season. He was also a huge offensive weapon at running back, with his most notable moment coming in the team’s 54-12 state championship victory over Kenston Forest on Nov. 13. In that game, Lee ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to help the Knights win their first state championship since 2013.

With his classmates, coaches and family by his side for his signing day on Monday, May 16, Lee officially took a step forward as a student-athlete. Lee says he looks forward to coming back to Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot to help kids reach their own goals as student-athletes.