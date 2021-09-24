Having broadband end in sight is superb

Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, was one of the panelists that night, and at the time he talked about the challenges for students who didn’t have access to internet at home, which in the education world is called the “digital divide.”

But what made the biggest impression on me that night was that the meeting was attended by 77 people. We have had some larger meetings since then on really hot-button issues, but at the time, I think it was the bigger turnout I had seen at a county meeting. I believe the board of supervisors also was struck by what they heard from residents that night.

Long before COVID was an issue, one woman talked about being forced to work from home and have the internet service to do so or lose her job. Several people talked about buying houses in Powhatan believing they would have access to broadband only to receive a rude awakening when they moved into their homes and found it wasn’t available. Most surprising of all was hearing a woman say she was willing to pay more taxes to have access to broadband. You have to be desperate if you are volunteering to pay more taxes, right?