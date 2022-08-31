Hedgepeth leads Powhatan golf against James River

The Powhatan Indians golf team hosted the James River Rapids at Mills Quarter Plantation Golf Course for a battle of Dominion District opponents on Thursday, Aug. 25. In a close contest that saw both teams get great contributions from its golfers across the board, it was the Indians who left with a victory, recording a low score of 162 to the Rapids’ 167.

Led by a standout performance by sophomore Conner Hedgepeth, who helped get the Indians to the state tournament last season, the team shot consistently solid over the course of the 9-hole match and will look to build off the all-around performance and have it carry over into future contests.

“It was a good day for the whole team and hopefully we’ll continue that momentum next week,” Powhatan coach Chris Leech said.

Hedgepeth stood out among the pack, shooting a 39, which was tied with James River golfer Brooks Sheppard for the best score of the day. Next to Hedgepeth on the Indians was senior Jack DeBord, junior Luke McDaniels and sophomore Carter Estep, who all shot a score of 41.

For the Rapids, Brandon Farris shot a 42 while Wills Boswell and Owen Krueger finished with a 43. Though Sheppard went neck and neck with Hedgepeth, it was the strong scores of Hedgepeth’s teammates that proved the difference against the Rapids, helping the Indians push ahead in a tight battle early in the season.