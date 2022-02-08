Hempfield dazzles in senior night win over Clover Hill

As the lone senior celebrating senior night, Matthew Hempfield treated this game like any other, focused solely on picking up the win in Powhatan’s 71-60 home victory over Clover Hill on Friday.

“I treated it as a normal game because we needed this one. We needed this bad,” he said.

While Hempfield’s been a truly reliable backcourt presence for the Indians boys varsity basketball this season, something felt different in his performance against Clover Hill, whether he’d admit it or not.

The team captain was spectacular in his night of celebration, nearly recording a double-double with his 15-point, nine-assist finish en route to a convincing victory.

The victory was Powhatan’s second straight win after knocking off Dinwiddie on Feb. 2, 73-66; Hempfield added 17 in that win.

“He has put in so much time and work, and he certainly deserved to be out there until the end. I couldn’t be happier for him,” head coach Steve Washburn said.

Hempfield was in complete control of the offense with the ball in his hands, but it was junior Jack DeBord who led the way in the scoring department. The sharpshooter knocked down a remarkable six 3-pointers during the game, including five in the second quarter alone.

“It’s kind of second nature when they start dropping,” DeBord said. “When you see one start dropping for all shooters, you just know every one’s going to fall.”

Behind DeBord in scoring was freshman Matthew Henderson, who scored 18 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Clover Hill jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the first quarter, but Hempfield set the tone from then on with five straight points and an assist on a DeBord three to give Powhatan its first lead of the game, 10-8.

On one play, the senior guard weaved through traffic for a crafty layup.

Hempfield then proceeded to assist DeBord on another catch-and-shoot 3-point shot, a highlight of unselfish play that would define the Powhatan win.

DeBord would carry that unselfish passing onto the very next possession, where he’d link up with a cutting Henderson for a layup at the basket.

Going into the second quarter with an 18-17 lead, Hempfield started piling up the assists, first finding Henderson in the post, who finished with a pretty spin and hook shot. Then he found DeBord on a pull-up mid-range look before finding junior Tanner Wyatt alone in the corner for an easy three.

When it was all said and done, Hempfield recorded eight assists in the first half alone, as Powhatan cruised to a 44-34 lead after an impressive offensive stretch in the second quarter.

“After the first quarter when we had some holes defensively, I thought we shored those things up; we rebounded the ball better, took care of the ball,” Washburn said. “I thought our offense was great from start to finish, we did a great job of finding open guys and knocking down the shots that we had.”

To start the second half, Hempfield scored a grown man layup that saw him absorb a ton of contact at the rim.

He wasn’t done just yet though, as he scored a crafty layup through contact for a three-point play after forward Paul Bonner grabbed a tough offensive rebound in traffic.

After hitting his free throw, the Powhatan lead grew to 13 with 3:07 left to play in the third quarter.

Topping off another impressive quarter, DeBord showed off his playmaking by calmly handling a trapped pick-and-roll by delivering a pass to a rolling Bonner for a layup, giving the Indians a commanding 61-46 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Powhatan kept the lead at double digits for the remainder of the game, focusing more on draining the clock, clearing the benches and soaking in their second hard-fought victory in as many games.

“It felt pretty good,” Hempfield said. “We came out and played good, just came out strong.”

The two wins give Powhatan the most momentum they’ve seen all season, and it comes at just the right time.

With four games in four days, the 5-10 Indians have a chance to sneak into the region playoffs with a strong close to the season.

“There’s a lot of excitement from tonight,” Washburn said. “We knew this was the time to turn things around.”