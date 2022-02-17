Henderson becomes girls all-time leading scorer

Two months ago, Powhatan senior Faith Henderson scored 1,000 career points in an Indians uniform in a win over Midlothian, cementing herself as an all-time great scorer for the school. On Thursday night, Henderson now stands in a league of her own.

The star forward became the all-time leading scorer in school history in the Indians’ 63-45 win over the Mechanicsville Mustangs, scoring her 1,276th point late in the game. She passes Montiera "Monty" Johnson, who had held the record at 1,269 points since 2015.

Henderson added 27 points in total on the night, leading the charge alongside fellow senior Kayla Terry to help Powhatan win its 13th game of the season.

Henderson and the Indians had a busy final week of regular season play leading up to the postseason, with the team playing three games in four days.

Before knocking down Mechanicsville, Powhatan lost a close three-point game to Cosby on Feb. 8, but responded well in the win against the Mustangs.

A day after the Mechanicsville win, Henderson sat out and watched from the sidelines as her team stepped up in her absence with a convincing 53-19 victory over the George Wythe Maroons.

Henderson has already committed to continue her basketball career with the Christopher Newport Captains in the Coast to Coast Athletic Conference.

She will join a team that is currently riding a 19-0 undefeated win streak.

Henderson will look to continue adding to her historical point total as the Indians gear up for the VHSL 4B Region Tournament. The tournament starts on Friday, Feb. 18.