Henderson’s 29 points leads the charge over Cosby

After struggling to hit shots in their 34-25 loss to L.C. Bird on Tuesday night, Powhatan came out with a purpose in their follow-up game against Cosby on Thursday, Jan. 13. This time, they had no problems scoring baskets, cruising to a 60-45 win led by star forward Faith Henderson.
“Last game we didn’t have as much energy,” head coach Kristy Henderson said. “We talked about that coming out: having a purpose.”
Henderson led all scorers with 29 points on an efficient 11-of-16 from the field. At the half, Henderson was a scorching seven-of-nine from the field, finding most of her success driving to the rim.
“We felt like scoring off the dribble tonight was to our advantage, and we tried to do that by spreading them out and running that offense,” coach Henderson said.
In the first half, the trio of Henderson, Kayla Terry and Katherine Cerullo accounted for 31 of the team’s 35 points, with all three shooting over 50% from the field.
While Cosby’s offense started off strong making their first four baskets, Powhatan quickly found its groove on both ends. Guard Samantha Flippo had three first-quarter steals and Cerullo had two blocks to deter Cosby’s offense. After a pair of threes from Henderson and Terry along with a Terry transition layup, the Indians rode a wave of momentum into the second quarter up 20-12.
Henderson then took the second quarter over completely, scoring 10 points in eight minutes in a variety of ways. She flew off pindowns for mid-range looks, drove to the rim with authority and euro-stepped her way to the basket to help maintain Powhatan’s lead. Despite her dominance, the Titans hung around, keeping it just a five-point game going into the half, 35-30.
After a high-octane, fast-paced first half, the pace came to a halt in the third quarter when coach Henderson noticed the Titans were coming out in a zone to start the half despite being down five. Using this to her advantage, she had the team hold the ball, forcing the Titans to play aggressive or suffer a draining clock. The strategy worked for the Indians, who outscored the Titans 25-15 in the second half despite a significantly slower pace.
Powhatan held Cosby to just five points in the third quarter, while scoring 12 of their own. The highlight of the quarter came at the very end when guard Corynn Lampman rolled a layup into the hoop as time expired, which drew a huge response from the Powhatan bench. That positive energy rolled into nearly every good play Powhatan made in the fourth quarter, including a charge from Cerullo that got the entire team fired up.
“It’s amazing, there’s nothing that beats it,” Henderson said about the team’s energy. “From the last game, we could just tell something was off, and this game we knew that. We focused on having more energy and passion, and we did that and it helped us in the outcome.”