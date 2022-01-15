Henderson’s 29 points leads the charge over Cosby

Henderson then took the second quarter over completely, scoring 10 points in eight minutes in a variety of ways. She flew off pindowns for mid-range looks, drove to the rim with authority and euro-stepped her way to the basket to help maintain Powhatan’s lead. Despite her dominance, the Titans hung around, keeping it just a five-point game going into the half, 35-30.

After a high-octane, fast-paced first half, the pace came to a halt in the third quarter when coach Henderson noticed the Titans were coming out in a zone to start the half despite being down five. Using this to her advantage, she had the team hold the ball, forcing the Titans to play aggressive or suffer a draining clock. The strategy worked for the Indians, who outscored the Titans 25-15 in the second half despite a significantly slower pace.

Powhatan held Cosby to just five points in the third quarter, while scoring 12 of their own. The highlight of the quarter came at the very end when guard Corynn Lampman rolled a layup into the hoop as time expired, which drew a huge response from the Powhatan bench. That positive energy rolled into nearly every good play Powhatan made in the fourth quarter, including a charge from Cerullo that got the entire team fired up.