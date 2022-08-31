Henderson to step down as Indians basketball coach

Powhatan girls basketball head coach Kristy Henderson is stepping away from her position as leader of the program.

Henderson led the Indians for the last five years and helped lead the team to a state quarterfinals appearance this past season, but she tells Powhatan Today that with her daughter Faith playing basketball at Christopher Newport University and her son Matt playing football with the Indians, now was the right time to hand the keys to someone else.

“It was a very tough and emotional decision to step away. We have an exceptionally close knit group of girls on the team and that made this decision even harder,” Henderson said. “It was time to put my family first after 29 straight years of coaching different levels of basketball, it was time for a change.”

Henderson says she’ll miss the excitement of preparing for gamedays, preseason training with her teams and the feeling of watching her group develop over the course of a season, but the thing she says she’ll miss the most is the connections and bonds she developed with student-athletes that had a shared love for the game of basketball.

While it’s hard to say what her best memory was of her time with the Indians, last season’s dramatic run that ended with the team finishing as the runner-up in the Region 4B Tournament and making it to the Class 4 state quarterfinals certainly stands out as a fitting swan song to her coaching career with the program.

“Last year was a special season, no doubt about it,” Henderson said. “(I’m) certainly leaving with great memories of last season, but honestly every year is a special season with special memories. The fact we made it farther than any girls team in PHS history is an accomplishment I’m proud to say I was a part of.”

Henderson says the support of the community and the school administration was also crucial to helping her develop and grow with the program.

“I would like to thank all the community support, and administrative support throughout my career, but mostly would like to thank the girls who have made basketball such a special part of my life for so many years,” she said.

Henderson says she’ll still be an active part of the community, as she supports her son and her husband Mike, who is head coach of the Powhatan varsity football team, while still being an avid supporter of the girls basketball team that has six returning players from last year’s squad.

After recently hiring girls basketball assistant coach Brock Geiman to be the new boys basketball head coach, athletic director Chip Boone will be tasked with finding a new coach to lead the girls team, who will start their season in late November.