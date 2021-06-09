Huguenot Springs honors the fallen on Memorial Day

POWHATAN – The men and women who served in the armed forces and paid the ultimate price for freedom were honored last week at a Memorial Day service held on Monday, May 31.

The lives of all American service members, with a special emphasis on those who died during the Civil War, were honored at the 40th annual Huguenot Springs Cemetery Memorial Day Service.

Retired Army Maj. Peter Amico of Powhatan was the special guest speaker at the event, which drew more than 50 people. Amico attended West Point and was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the Armor Branch in 1976. He served in various posts in the U.S. and overseas until he retired in 1995. He also served several years as the Senior Army instructor of the Cumberland High School JROTC program.

Memorial Day is not, as some believe, the unofficial start of summer vacation or a reason for businesses to hold sales, Amico said.

“It is a day set aside to honor those who fell in defense of this great nation and the values we hold dear,” Amico said, before sharing some ways he feels people can continue to honor that sacrifice every day.

People can honor the fallen by remembering that they represent every region, race, ethnic group, and religious faith, he said.