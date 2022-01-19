Hymel, Smith assume Powhatan School Board leadership in 2022

“We’ve already begun the process of addressing student learning loss and the many issues due to the pandemic. We expect continued progress in the coming year,” she said. “The pandemic has been difficult for our students. It’s important we continue to be supportive to our students and parents.”

Smith said it was “scary but good” to be elected by her fellow board members to be vice chair. She knows the board has many challenges and changes ahead, which happens when they have to fill such an important role as that of superintendent. It will be the board’s challenge to find a qualified candidate who fits the needs of the community and Powhatan County Public Schools.

“With that being said, it is just important that we all as a board work together. I am just one person that sits on this board; it takes the whole board to get something done. I hope that will be our main goal – that we work to get things done for the best for our students and parents,” she said.

Smith also mentioned the issue of masks ahead. Even if policies ease about masks, the school division needs to work hard to make students feel comfortable and safe, whether they want to wear one or not.