Hymel, Smith assume Powhatan School Board leadership in 2022

POWHATAN – Kim Hymel was elected chair of the Powhatan County School Board for the second time at the regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Hymel, who represents District 5, was approved in a 3-2 vote taken at the board’s first meeting in 2022. Hymel previously served as chair in 2021 and vice chair in 2020.
Hymel was supported by Susan Smith, District 2, and interim member Dr. James Taylor, District 4. Rick Cole, District 1, and Valarie Ayers, District 3, voted against.
Smith was elected in a 4-0-1 vote to serve as vice chair this year, with Cole choosing to abstain. This is Smith’s first time serving in a leadership role on the board.
The school board reorganizes every January for the upcoming year.
Hymel said she feels honored and thankful to have been elected to serve another year. She said that having other board members support her with their votes shows they feel “good about the progress that we’ve made this past year in many areas.”
Looking ahead to 2022, she said the areas she believes will be a big focus for the school board include improving transparency, a search for a new superintendent and helping make up any student learning loss caused by the pandemic.
“We’ve already begun the process of addressing student learning loss and the many issues due to the pandemic. We expect continued progress in the coming year,” she said. “The pandemic has been difficult for our students. It’s important we continue to be supportive to our students and parents.”
Smith said it was “scary but good” to be elected by her fellow board members to be vice chair. She knows the board has many challenges and changes ahead, which happens when they have to fill such an important role as that of superintendent. It will be the board’s challenge to find a qualified candidate who fits the needs of the community and Powhatan County Public Schools.
“With that being said, it is just important that we all as a board work together. I am just one person that sits on this board; it takes the whole board to get something done. I hope that will be our main goal – that we work to get things done for the best for our students and parents,” she said.
Smith also mentioned the issue of masks ahead. Even if policies ease about masks, the school division needs to work hard to make students feel comfortable and safe, whether they want to wear one or not.
With budget season upon them, the school board has the challenge of meeting the essential needs of the division and also trying to fill some of the “wants,” she added.