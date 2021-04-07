I am not throwing away my (Pfizer) shot

Having seen a Facebook post from a friend who had gotten her vaccine at VSU not long before, I recognized that I might have to wait in line and came appropriately prepared. I had an e-book primed, a podcast downloaded, and even a movie ready on my phone. In the end, I simply went with music so I wouldn’t mind being interrupted if I had to take my earphones out for instructions or to ask a question.

If you had to stand in line outside, this was a good day for it. The temperature was in the low 60s, the sun was shining, and a delightful breeze rolled through regularly.

At about 12:55 p.m., the earphones came out because I noticed a man about 20 feet in front of me in line had apparently collapsed. Medics and officers rushed to help and those in line backed up to give them space.

At first, we all stayed where we were, but, after a few minutes, another officer began directing people in line to move forward while giving the patient a wide berth. The man was taken inside in a wheelchair and about 20 minutes later he was wheeled out on a gurney. I noticed that he was clutching in his hands what appeared to be a vaccine card, which I mention because the image brought home to me again how much peace of mind getting the vaccine gives to so many people.