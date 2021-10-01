Ice rink centered on hockey opening in Powhatan

The Richmond Generals Hockey Club youth organization, which has a lease on the rink, will use the space for practice during the evenings, and the Generals-affiliated Hockey U beginners camp is relocating to Powhatan Ice Den as well.

“Having that here helps solidify that we’re here to help build the hockey community,” Winfree said. “We’re here to train them, be a good facility to keep the interest growing.”

Ice Den has also partnered with PEAK Performance Power Skating, which was founded by former Penn State Men’s Hockey team power skating coach Raya Willoughby and works with players on improving their skating skills.

Winfree said that Powhatan Ice Den is working with Richmond Ice Zone in Chesterfield County and SkateNation Plus in Short Pump to make sure that they’re all providing adequate time for each team and that they’re setting up the best programs.

“We’re here to work with them,” Winfree said.

He sees the possibility of the three skating rinks, located in three different areas of the Richmond area, connecting the different communities as well as bringing more people out to Powhatan –and thus, fostering business growth in the county.