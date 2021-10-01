Ice rink centered on hockey opening in Powhatan

POWHATAN -- Playing and practicing ice hockey in Powhatan County will soon be a reality.
That reality comes with the arrival of the Richmond area’s newest ice rink, Powhatan Ice Den, which is located in the Oakbridge Business Park near the Chesterfield-Powhatan county line.
The state-of-the-art, 13,741-square-foot arena-like building is set to open its doors to hockey players and teams on Monday, Oct. 4, when the Richmond Generals Hockey Club’s Mites arrive to break in the rink’s brand new 60-by-120-foot ice sheet.
With the rink’s size – two-thirds that of an NHL hockey rink – Ice Den’s intended uses center on hockey and include practices, training, camps and clinics, as well as 3-on-3 games and tournaments for all age groups. Youth teams will use the facility primarily at night.
Ice Den vice president and general manager Ryan Winfree pointed to the rink’s focus on stick-and-puck training and building interest in hockey from the ground up.
“I think there’s been a lot of interest – people are excited that it’s more ice for them to practice and play on,” Winfree said.
And Ice Den owner Fred Festa, as Winfree pointed out, has been vocal about wanting to bring a team back to Richmond. From 2012 to 2018, Festa owned the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who currently compete in the ECHL.
The Richmond Generals Hockey Club youth organization, which has a lease on the rink, will use the space for practice during the evenings, and the Generals-affiliated Hockey U beginners camp is relocating to Powhatan Ice Den as well.
“Having that here helps solidify that we’re here to help build the hockey community,” Winfree said. “We’re here to train them, be a good facility to keep the interest growing.”
Ice Den has also partnered with PEAK Performance Power Skating, which was founded by former Penn State Men’s Hockey team power skating coach Raya Willoughby and works with players on improving their skating skills.
Winfree said that Powhatan Ice Den is working with Richmond Ice Zone in Chesterfield County and SkateNation Plus in Short Pump to make sure that they’re all providing adequate time for each team and that they’re setting up the best programs.
“We’re here to work with them,” Winfree said.
He sees the possibility of the three skating rinks, located in three different areas of the Richmond area, connecting the different communities as well as bringing more people out to Powhatan –and thus, fostering business growth in the county.
Ice Den is fully insulated – so even if it’s 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside, it stays 40 degrees Fahrenheit inside – and it also features the following climate-controlled spaces: two small locker rooms, public restrooms and a 765-square-foot mezzanine viewing area for guests.
The space features a full scoreboard overlooking the rink, which is adjoined by two full-sized benches for players.
There will be daytime rentals for pickup games, clinics and individual practices.
Ice Den will not have equipment rentals or free skating.
People can register for daytime rentals and see what’s available on https://powhataniceden.com/. Payment options will be available online.
Editor's Note: The article has been updated to include the correct name of the ECHL.