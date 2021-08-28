In heat-shortened opener, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot football routs The Covenant School 30-8

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When the hosting Covenant Eagles came out at the beginning and Blessed Sacrament Huguenot head football coach Gary Brock recalled it being announced that they were the state champions, he said that it kind gave his players a little bit of an incentive to say: “Not anymore.”

Only one half was played – the officials called the game before the third quarter could start due to heat, a factor that had initially pushed the matchup from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. today – but for the Knights, it was a dominant stretch. They scored four touchdowns in the two completed quarters to defeat the Covenant Eagles 30-8 and hand the two-time defending state champions their first loss since they joined 8-man football.

“It really means that we’re going to have a good year,” said BSH sophomore running back Hunter Case, who led the team with 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries and added two two-point conversion runs. “It’s a great start…it gives us a lot of confidence to come out here and do this to this team and we’re all ready for the whole season.”

“I knew if we got into kind of a slugfest there, I said: our conditioning’s going to hold up in the second half,” Brock said. “As it was, we were able to parlay some of that in the first half…and our kids did a great job up front.”