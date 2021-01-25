In his last swim as an 11-year-old, Powhatan's Aidin Muminovic wins in the 1,000 freestyle

Aidin Muminovic’s incredible season continues.

This past Friday, the Powhatan Middle School student-athlete swam the 1,000-yard freestyle during the 2021 VA NOVA January Distance meet. It was his last event as an 11-year-old.

It was an exciting end. Swimming in second place until the last 200 yards, Muminovic made his move. By the time he had touched the wall, he was well in the lead for a first-place finish in the 1,000 free, his first AAAA time in his 11-year-old age group and the country’s fastest 11-year-old time in the event this season.

In addition to the 1,000, Muminovic as of Monday morning on Jan. 25 remained the country’s fastest 11-year-old swimmer in the 100-yard individual medley (1:01.33), the 200 butterfly (2:13.97) and the 1,650 freestyle (18:28.06).

Muminovic’s top-six times in the country include a 5:15.41 in the 500 free (third fastest), a 25.35 in the 50 free (fourth), a 1:00.16 in the 100 fly (fourth), a 1:59.01 in the 200 free (fourth), a 2:12.47 in the 200 IM (fourth), a 55.30 in the 100 free (fifth), a 28.93 in the 50 backstroke (fifth), a 1:01.45 in the 100 back (fifth) and a 2:16.38 in the 200 back (sixth).