In season opener, Powhatan football edges past Mechanicsville 21-20 in overtime

MECHANICSVILLE – It was all or nothing.
Powhatan had one more play to make something happen. The opponent, host team Mechanicsville, had taken its first lead of the game in overtime, and Powhatan, playing its first series of offense in the extra period, was down to its fourth and final try to get the ball into the end zone and at least keep the game alive.
To make matters worse for the Indians, they had just taken a delay of game penalty, meaning they needed to score from 16 yards out.
But Powhatan junior Dylan Trevillian, making his first full varsity start at quarterback, came into the game confident, and he still had confidence when he took the final snap, sparking life into the final play.
Trevillian’s teammate – senior leader and starting running back Mitchell Johnson – flexed his quickness to get open in a swift burst.
“I knew exactly where I was going with it from the snap of the ball,” Trevillian said. “I was very confident in it.”
Trevillian rifled the ball in his direction.
Johnson snatched the catch, then dove the remaining few feet forward to fall into the end zone for the game-tying touchdown.
Tucker Thomas footed through the ensuing point-after-touchdown kick, and Powhatan’s players who were still on the sideline stormed the field in celebration of the Indians’ season-opening 21-20 overtime triumph over the Mustangs.
“We played with fight, determination, courage, and I’m real proud of our guys,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said after the win. “We have so much little details to improve upon so that we’re not in that close of a situation next time. But no one can ever question how tough our guys are…we fight until the end every game.”
“We’ve been working on this all summer,” Trevillian said, who added: “I’ve been so excited for this first start. I came in to school today with a big smile on my face, so happy and ready for this moment.”
In his first full game in the varsity pocket, Trevillian completed 12 of 22 passes for 202 yards and all three of the team’s touchdowns against one interception.
“He’s a gunslinger, he’s got a great arm,” Henderson said, adding that: “When it mattered, he came up with the biggest play of the game.”
Johnson had a huge start to his senior season as he churned out 148 rushing yards on 19 carries and added five catches for 59 more yards and two touchdowns.
“We expect a lot from Mitchell. These guys that work this hard to be in the position they’re in – we give them a lot of responsibility,” Henderson said. “He’s a terrific football player, an extremely hard worker and we love him, but we also expect him to be great, because he expects himself to be great.”
After the Mustangs punted the ball out-of-bounds at Powhatan’s 25-yard line to begin the second quarter, Johnson took the handoff, hit the right edge, swung around the Mustangs’ defenders, shed the remaining pressure and tore along the right-field sideline before he got forced out of bounds at the Mustangs’ 35.
Trevillian then connected with Zack Warinner on a 21-yard pass, and two plays later while facing third and six, he threw to senior teammate Ethan Dowdy, who caught the ball on the left edge of the end zone with a defender on him for the 10-yard touchdown despite the defender’s coverage drawing a penalty for defensive pass interference.
After Powhatan went into halftime up 7-0, the Mustangs' offense turned a corner.
"We made adjustments at halftime," said Mechanicsville head coach Ryan Turnage, "and I think we just came out in the second half and we played the way we're capable of playing."
Mechanicsville’s ground game gained steam. Running backs Cole Varner and Colby Messe combined to carve out 73 rushing yards in an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was started by Powhatan’s missed field goal and capped by Varner’s explosive run up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Mustangs, however, were unable to tie the game on the extra-point attempt, and Powhatan padded its lead early in the fourth. Trevillian aired a 35-yard pass out to Dowdy to march the visitors inside Mechanicsville’s 20, and Johnson, facing 4th and 4 from the Mustangs' 11 a few plays later, caught a pass from Trevillian and powered past the Mustangs’ defenders on a slanted run to his right for the score.
But the home team’s offense picked up right where it left off. Starting from their 32, the Mustangs were led by Messe’s 48 yards in the 12-play drive, and also by quarterback Jordan Callahan's crucial 2-yard pass on fourth down from Powhatan’s 20-yard line for the first-down conversion. Varner opened the drive on an 8-yard run and ended it with a 5-yard touchdown carry.
After a pass interference call against Powhatan shortened the distance of Mechanicsville’s two-point conversion try, Messe powered across the goal line on the short run to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:04 remaining in regulation.
Mechanicsville proceeded to strike first in overtime as Callahan hit tight end Hunter Ostein for a 12-yard score. But Powhatan held Callahan out of the end zone on the attempted two-point run, and despite facing 4th and 16, Powhatan came through in the clutch with Trevillian finding Johnson for the game-tying score, and Thomas’ kick ensuring the visitors’ victory.
“It wasn’t in our odds,” Trevillian said, “but we got it done.”
Powhatan was led defensively by Chase Gayness and Wyatt Lowe, who each totaled nine tackles (eight solo and one for loss for Gayness, seven solo for Lowe). Andrew Cheatham made six tackles, including four solo tackles and three for loss.
Dowdy made a big play on defense in the second half when Mechanicsville’s Jamil Mashore appeared to haul in a jumping catch along the right sideline while facing 3rd and 12 from the Mustangs’ 12, but a hit from Dowdy on the pass defense knocked the ball away, forcing fourth down.
Earlier in the game, the 6-foot-3 Powhatan senior had snagged a fumble away from the Mechanicsville Mustangs in the second quarter after Ostein looked to break into the red zone upon catching a tipped pass.
Dowdy also had to play almost every snap of the game with just a few rests here and there on offense, Henderson said.
“Ethan’s a guy who’s improved so much from last year to this year,” Henderson said. “The guys have got a ton of respect and love for him, and he showed how good he can be tonight.”
For Mechanicsville, Messe and Varner combined for more than 30 carries, with Messe exceeding 110 yards rushing and Varner surpassing 80 in regulation.
"Those guys did a great job running the football. They both ran hard," Turnage said of Varner and Messe. "Our offensive line did a great job. We were a little bit out of sync in the first half, found some things in the second half, and we went to work with those things."
The ball hovered around midfield for almost the entire first quarter, and it traded hands four times in the period. Mechanicsville twice turned the ball over on downs, with Powhatan’s Oscar Whitely leading the way on a fourth-down sack, and an over-snapped ball forcing Mechanicsville’s punter to cut down on the Mustangs’ lost yardage with a return that was far short of the first down.
Powhatan in the first half allowed three turnovers, with the Mustangs recovering two fumbles and Max Bidou interrupting Trevillian’s pass when he jumped up and hauled in the interception. The Mustangs’ depth on the defensive line hounded Powhatan’s pass protection as they sacked Trevillian three times in the first half.
"I thought we played good defensively the entire game," Turnage said while adding: "We didn't make a play there at the end. We cut a guy loose in coverage and they found him.
"We felt like we had a chance. We didn't execute well in special teams in our extra points," Turnage said. "It is what it is. Our kids played hard. I think we're a better football team than we were in the past, so one lost isn't going to define us."
Powhatan (1-0) will seek its second straight win as it heads to Huguenot High School to face the Falcons on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Mechanicsville will look to bounce back and get a better result (0-1) in its second consecutive home game versus Douglas Freeman on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.