Indians avenge first loss with offensive fireworks

Falling 5-0 to Cosby for their first loss of the season, the Indians found themselves in a difficult spot they had yet to face at this stage of the season.

Starting the season with a perfect 5-0 record, the boys soccer team left the field frustrated by the shutout loss, but with a lot of games left in the season and a rematch against a feisty Manchester Lancers squad that they beat in a 4-3 season-opener on the horizon, the team knew they didn’t have any time to sulk.

“We were very excited heading into that very big contest with Cosby, and within that momentum we got lost in trying to outmatch and that’s on me, I didn’t rotate my guys in enough,” head coach Willie Miles said. “That’s a learning lesson for us.”

The next day, the team spent over 20 minutes breaking down the game and discussing how to approach different settings and game situations. In their follow up against the Lancers, Miles says they applied every lesson learned in their commanding 5-0 win over Manchester.

“They applied it with their tenacity, their energy and their unselfishness,” Miles said.

Led by yet another hat trick by senior Parker Sloan, as well as a class act volley from junior Fischer Daniel and a late header from defender Paul Bonner, the Indians could simply do no wrong in a performance that saw positive impacts from every player that stepped foot on the Manchester field.

It took just 10 minutes into the first half for Sloan to get on the scoresheet, with the UVA-bound star getting onto a well-placed pass with the keeper dead to rights. Sloan slid into the ball to earn the goal.

The Lancers had a few clean looks at goalie Tucker Thomas after that, but a tremendous performance from Thomas and the Indians back line kept the Lancers from getting anything into the net.

Senior defender Carter Hubley was a standout in the win, showcasing a healthy combination of strength and speed to swoop in for multiple well-timed tackles. On one particular play, Hubley came seemingly from out of nowhere to halt one of Manchester’s most threatening goal-scoring opportunities after a Powhatan turnover, as he stepped in front of the ball just as it made its way toward the net.

Minutes later, Sloan added his second goal with 24 minutes left in the half after an accurate pass from junior Connor Nickerson set him up to place a low dart into the left corner.

Just three minutes into the second half, Sloan nearly bagged his hat trick early, but his shot from 20 yards out rang off the top post and out of bounds. His hat trick wouldn’t be completed until seven minutes later, when sophomore Brayden Elzey switched the field to a streaking James Davis, with the freshman crossing into the box to a waiting Sloan. Sloan buried the cross with a header to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal from Daniel may be an early candidate for goal of the season for Powhatan, with the midfielder smashing a howler of a volley off a cross from junior Colton Hiatt for an unreal finish that sent the fans into a frenzy.

“I think Colton sent a perfect ball, I couldn’t ask for a better setup,” Daniel said. “I give it all to him.”

Capping off a dominant showing, Bonner added the fifth and final goal to close out the win, smashing in another header during a corner kick. Bonner was in jubilation after the finish, leading his celebrating teammates to the sidelines as he pointed out to the Powhatan faithful in the stands.

“The team has just been working so hard in practices, and I think it showed tonight,” Daniel said.

With the win, the Indians move to 6-1 on the season right next to the 6-1-1 Titans.