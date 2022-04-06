Indians baseball honors Gregg Conner with comeback win over Monacan

In a touching tribute to legendary Powhatan baseball coach Gregg Conner, former players and coaches gathered together as the Indians renamed their field to recognize all that he has done for the community and the baseball program.

Now called Baltimore-Conner Field, the current Indians trotted out for a game against Monacan on March 29 and honored Conner and Bob Baltimore the only way they know how: by coming back from a 3-0 deficit and winning a crucial district game in extra innings, 4-3.

Powhatan head coach Duane Partusch, who played against Conner’s team when he was in high school, says he values the impact and knowledge Conner and Baltimore left behind to their players and colleagues, saying they deserve all the praise they’ve gotten with the field’s new name.

“What I learned between him and coach Baltimore in the seven years that I coached with them here was more than I’ve learned in my entire life,” Partusch said.

The Chiefs jumped out to a quick 3-0 start with all three runs coming in the first two innings, but the Indians stepped up in a major way defensively to keep themselves in the game even when they struggled sending guys home.

With junior Luke Burkhart and senior Jack McMinn pitching, the Indians were able to get players out through a mix of strong pitching and great plays in the outfield. Holding the Chiefs scoreless after the second inning, the Indians were then able to gain momentum when it was their time to bat.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, that hitting momentum resulted in runs, with two hits bringing in two runs to make it 3-2 entering the fifth.

Defensively, Powhatan continued its dominant play, quickly getting three outs with no errors and no one left on in the top of the sixth to leave the Chiefs frustrated and empty-handed.

One noteworthy play at the top of the sixth came from first baseman Hayden Wasson, who made a lunging catch with his foot on the bag to get the second out.

At bat, the Indians came away scoreless entering the seventh, but all three batters got hits, continuing their trend of improved offensive play.

At the top of the seventh, the Indians once again produced stops, catching a pop fly, striking out the second batter and getting a grounder toward second base out before the hitter reached first base.

With a chance to extend or win the game in the final inning, the Indians stepped up to the plate and tied things up after a grounder near third base by McMinn toed the line and resulted in a double, and a line drive by sophomore Hunter Beil tipped off the glove of Monacan’s third baseman and gave McMinn just enough time to head home to make it a 3-3 game.

In the eighth inning, the Chiefs received the first chance to reclaim the lead, but were met by two fantastic plays by outfielder Carter Dawson, who caught two outs near the centerfield fence and at right field.

After a third out, the Indians had a chance to take its first lead of the game to win, and they did not disappoint.

Powhatan’s comeback started with a single by senior Drew Cheatham, who then stole second on the pitch and third off an errant pitch that found its way to the back fence.

“Coach has a lot of confidence in me stealing so I decided that if I got on base that I was going to go, and he gave me the green light,” Cheatham said.

With senior Thomas Robinson at bat, his sacrifice fly sent Cheatham home, capping off an incredible comeback that pushed the Indians to a 3-1 record on the season and honored a well-respected figure in Powhatan baseball in the best way this program knows how.