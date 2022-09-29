Indians battle in two five-set games

In the Powhatan volleyball team’s first seven games of the season, it has demonstrated a tendency for the dramatic.

In their last three games, the Indians (4-3) have had their matchups take all five sets to find a winner. While the Indians fell in five sets to James River on Sept. 15, they took their next two nail-biters into the win column with victories over Spotsylvania on Sept. 19 and Clover Hill on Sept. 20.

Head coach Cindy Bryant says these early tests against regional opponents they’ll likely face again in postseason play have been promising performances that show this team’s ability to close out games even if they don’t necessarily start out strong.

“The fight was amazing, we keep getting in these five-set realities,” she said.

Against Spotsylvania, the Indians took a hit to the chin in the first set, falling 25-14, but they bounced back well with a convincing 25-15 win in the second set to tie things up. Bryant says the team’s starting outside hitters took some time to develop a rhythm, but she applauded how they finished the match while also noting the impact of someone on the bench like senior Avah Etheridge that can step onto the floor and reliably put balls onto the floor while relieving some of her teammates on the bench.

The two regional foes battled in a very back-and -forth affair in the third set, which Spotsylvania barely squeaked out on its home floor 25-23 to put Powhatan on the ropes going into the fourth set.

The Indians didn’t look like a team with their backs against the wall though, forcing a tiebreaker with an impressive fourth set win of 25-20.

In the tiebreaker, it was still close, but the Indians looked like a team that only improved with each serve, and they left the opposition’s gym with a 15-11 win in the final set for a hard-earned victory.

Leading the team in kills were seniors Olivia Moss and Carly Rehme with 10 kills apiece, while senior libero Sophie Payne gave a standout defensive performance with 11 digs. Moss also added seven digs and two aces on the day.

Senior Sydney Wade also pitched in 22 assists, nine digs, four blocks and an ace to add another all-around performance to her impressive final season with the Indians.

The Indians had little time to rest after their win, traveling again the next day for a trip to the home floor of the Clover Hill Cavaliers. Bryant noted that her team performed well against a tough Clover Hill defense that does well in throwing a team out of system.

“Clover Hill is one of the hardest teams to put a ball down on. They have incredibly scrappy defense and we needed our defense to match that scrappiness and not be outworked, and they came in and did a great job of that.”

One particular standout was Payne at libero, who was putting up perfect second balls for hitters and helping the team effectively play out of system.

After going down in the first two sets with Clover Hill wins of 25-17 and 25-22, the Indians won the next three sets in thrilling fashion, first winning 25-21 in the third set to keep hope alive.

In the fourth set, the Indians managed to get a little more space between their opponents with a 25-19 win that allowed them to again take the decisive tiebreaker set with a 15-11 result.

Moss built off her previous 10-kill outing with another eight kills against Clover Hill, a team high, while Rehme added seven kills, four aces and two blocks. Wade, meanwhile, added 19 assists, five digs, two kills and one ace.

The Indians have another road matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29 when they take on the Manchester Lancers. They last played the Lancers on Aug. 25, which they won 3-1. Bryant says she plans to use these next few games to move some players around into different positions in order to find a stronger lineup.