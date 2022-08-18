Indians field hockey builds chemistry through service

With the season just about to start for the Powhatan field hockey team, the players are already starting to build much-needed chemistry with each other before the season-opener in a special way.

Coaches Stephanie Tyson and Caryn Rehme brought the team together off the field on Aug. 5 for a day filled with activities to help the community, cycling workouts and a chance for the girls to really connect before they head back on the field for a season filled with promise.

“It is definitely one of the days during the season that I look forward to the most, and it seems like the girls really enjoy it, too. We all had such an awesome day,” Tyson said.

This day of team-building is an example of what Tyson and Rehme have emphasized on the sidelines to past teams, with an emphasis on character building through open communication and giving back proving vital to past teams working seamlessly together as athletes on the field and community leaders off of it.

“Caryn Rehme and I have worked extremely hard over the years to build a family type atmosphere within this program,” Tyson said. “We feel it is very important for the girls to learn about more than just the game of field hockey during their time with us.”

The day started off with a challenging new workout for the team, as they headed to CycleBar in Midlothian for a friendly competition between players and coaches to see who could bike the farthest during the workout session.

“It was definitely a challenging and totally different workout than they were used to,” Tyson said.

The competitive spirit came out of the team after that, with a quick pushup competition in the CycleBar parking lot, which was won by varsity player Eva Fridley with junior varsity player Aleeah Burnett coming in a close second.

They then went to Richmond Animal League to help in any way they could.

The team trimmed trees, picked weeds, removed brush, washed windows and did some weed eating on the outside of the building and later donated dog food and blankets to the shelter. It was a great deal of hard work for the team, but Tyson says it was a joy watching the team work together and effectively communicate with each other.

“It is one of the first opportunities they have to communicate and learn to work together toward a common goal,” Tyson said. “They work so hard in the summer to condition and during tryout week, so once we get to this point it really is just a chance to connect and get to know each other on a different level.”

With the team entering the season with four seniors leading the charge after losing multiple high-impact players from last year’s team, the community service day was a perfect opportunity for the team’s leaders, coaches and newcomers to work together for the good of their community before they start working together to bring the Indians faithful more on-field success that’s been a trend for the program in past seasons.

“There will be times when we need to dig deep, and they will have to lean on each other, whether it is in practice or a game,” Tyson said. “I feel like this group already has a great dynamic as far as how close they are. They all seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company and are very excited about the season to come, and that will only help us in the long run.”