Indians girls soccer gets first win

It took five games for it to happen, but after multiple close battles and late-game losses, the Powhatan girls soccer team has finally found itself in the win column.

In their road matchup against Lloyd C. Bird on Thursday, April 14, Powhatan only had one half of soccer to take the advantage due to inclement weather, but they came together quick and surmounted the Skyhawks with four goals in under 20 minutes for a 4-0 win.

“We’re actually starting to gel really nicely as a team,” head coach Jared Rottmund said. “We just connected that evening and we were able to finish.”

With excellent unselfishness and decisive passing, the Indians found all four goals coming from different scorers, showcasing how their emphasis on teamwork paid off.

The goals came from junior midfielders Rebecca Ray and Morgan Oliver, junior forward Dori Magill and sophomore forward Bella Russell.

Oliver’s goal was a particularly impressive finish, with the junior drilling a shot from right inside the midfield. Morgan has had a highly impressive start to the season as one of the team’s top offensive creators, and her goal could be a sign of more to come.

The rest of the goals, Rottmund says, were technically perfect goals that were the result of picture-perfect soccer that every player on the field played a part in setting up.

Playing together as a team has been a major theme for Rottmund’s group this year, and with so many players coming from different offseason clubs, he says it’s been his job to help them build camaraderie in-season while other schools in the Dominion District have built-in chemistry with a lot of their players coming from the same clubs.

“I’ve got a very short time frame to get all my very talented players to play as a team instead of individuals,” Rottmund said.

While the game was called early due to stormy weather, the rain wouldn’t stop the Indians from celebrating a hard-earned victory that should provide a blueprint for their success in the rest of their games.

Still, there’s plenty of work to be done for the group. In their next game on Friday against the James River Rapids, a team that holds the third best record in the district, the Indians struggled to maintain that goal-scoring form that they found against the Skyhawks, falling 3-0 at home.

It was a bit of a wake-up call that they’re still not at the level they expect to be at this point in the season, but with eight more games left in the season and a clear strategy for success that’s shown they are strong enough to create offense and keep games close, there’s evidence to be found that shows this team is close to reaching its lofty potential.

The Indians play again on Thursday, April 21 in a matchup against the Manchester Lancers.

The Indians opened their season against the Lancers on March 15 in a thrilling high-scoring battle that ended with a 3-3 tie. The game will be Powhatan’s fourth home game of the season.