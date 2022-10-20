Indians in top form after homecoming win

With just three games remaining in the regular season, fans have reason to be excited as the Powhatan Indians enjoyed strong play in their homecoming matchup with a 35-0 victory over Clover Hill on Friday, Oct. 14.

The homecoming win put the Indians at 6-1 for the year, tying them with Dominion District leaders Manchester and Midlothian.

Powhatan opened the scoring a little over three minutes into the first quarter with a Dylan Trevillian-to-Ben Whitver touchdown pass to go up 7-0.

On a third-and-11 play from Clover Hill’s 16-yard-line, Powhatan struck again as senior tight end Oscar Whitely snagged Powhatan’s second touchdown of the evening from Trevillian.

Leading 13-0 after the extra point attempt failed, running back Landon Hutchison broke through for a touchdown from the 6-yard-line early in the second quarter. Trevillian then ran the ball in for a 2-point conversion to keep Powhatan in the driver’s seat.

Up 21-0 and in control of the game, sophomore wide receiver Matthew Henderson grabbed a touchdown pass of his own to help the Indians to a dominating 28-0 lead just before halftime.

Following a spectacular halftime show in front of an appreciative overflow crowd, Powhatan continued to pile on with appearances in the end zone and increased its lead to 35-0 with 9:38 to go in the third quarter.

With the game well in hand, the Indians began substituting reserve players into the game to give the younger depth guys some valuable game experience.

Powhatan did attempt a field goal in the final quarter that sailed wide, leaving the score at 35-0, which held up to be the final score of the game.

The Indians amassed 348 yards of total offense for the game while limiting the Cavaliers to just 128 yards and six first downs in the shutout victory. Trevillian threw for 224 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hutchison led Powhatan in rushing with 10.8 yards per attempt.

“We knew there would be some distractions this week, but our guys stayed focused during practice and the bigger goal at hand to be 6-1,” head coach Mike Henderson said immediately after the game. “It was a tough, physical game, but our guys did a pretty good job. We’re proud of our guys. We have a huge game coming up, but we didn’t even want to mention that until we got through tonight.”

Powhatan, which will face L.C. Bird on its home field on Friday, Oct. 21, hopes to avenge a one-point loss to the Skyhawks from last season.

The game looks to be a pivotal contest for the Indians in their drive to make the Region 4B playoffs. Powhatan, which averages 37 points per game to date this season, appears to have a more potent offense than L.C. Bird, but both teams are evenly matched in the average points allowed.

Just the top eight of the 17 teams in the region will have the opportunity to advance, with Powhatan currently seeded seventh.