Indians, Knights baseball stars make All-Metro team

Richmond Times-Dispatch continued releasing its All-Metro sports teams this past week, revealing the baseball stars from the area that stood out from the pack on Wednesday, July 20.

Two Powhatan Indians were featured on the list, with graduates Thomas Cook and Drew Cheatham earning recognition for outstanding senior seasons. Cook was a second team All-Metro honoree as a pitcher while Cheatham was listed on the honorable mention list as an outfielder.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot was also featured on the list for the first time in 10 years, with star graduate Ethan Bishop earning an at-large bid on the honorable mention list. The last Knights baseball player to get an All-Metro nod was T.J. Dobrucky, who made the first team in 2012.

Cook was a leader in the bullpen for the Indians in his senior year, helping guide a talented group to a

10-9-1 record. Some of his best baseball came during the team’s three-game winning streak in early May that included a matchup against Monacan where he allowed just one hit and tossing six strikeouts on the mound while also nailing a three-run home run in a 5-2 victory. He was also a first team All-Region member.

Cheatham was a steadying presence in the outfield but will be remembered for his consistency as a hitter and his speed as a base-stealer. Cheatham was also a first team All-Region member alongside Cook.