Indians navigate the Rapids

Going into a game against Friday James River High School, the Powhatan Indians knew it would be a challenge.

The Class 6 Rapids were at home with a large homecoming crowd, a big offensive line and a strong running game, but the Indians were averaging 38 points per game and riding a hot streak complete with a 51-point blowout over Monacan a week earlier. It looked to have all the makings of a great Dominion District game – and the well-coached Powhatan team didn’t disappoint in its 35-14 victory to extend its winning streak to three and its overall record to 5-1.

After a 0-0 first quarter where the teams felt each other out, the Indians struck first with 10:56 to go in the second when quarterback Dylan Trevillian hit wide receiver Matt Henderson on a screen pass for a touchdown that followed a big gain by running back Edgar Alejo.

Undaunted, James River marched right back and appeared ready to tie the game at the Powhatan 1-yard-line, but a terrific goal line stand by the defense swung the momentum back in the Indians’ favor.

Charged up by that defense, Powhatan scored again less than a minute later on an 88-yard catch-and-run between Trevillian and Henderson that silenced the home crowd as the scoreboard showed a 14-0 score in favor of the visiting team.

After regaining possession on a turnover on downs, Powhatan penetrated the end zone yet again when Alejo punched it in to make the score 21-0 with less than a minute to go before halftime.

At this point in the game, James River held the time-of-possession advantage and had run 30 plays to just 15 for Powhatan, but Powhatan’s big-play offense seemed poised to make the game a blowout.

That would not happen; however, as James River made some halftime adjustments and held Powhatan scoreless in the third quarter.

The Rapids, facing a three-touchdown deficit, went to a more pass-oriented attack and struck paydirt with a 26-yard strike for their first touchdown of the evening to close the gap to 21-7.

The Indians defense rose to the occasion again, however, when senior defensive back Landon Hutchison recovered a Rapids fumble and scored to extend the lead to 28-7.

James River scored another touchdown later in the fourth quarter, but Powhatan pounded a final nail into the coffin when Alejo rumbled 48 yards for his second touchdown of the night.

Trevillian finished the evening with 9-of-16 passing with a 56% completion average for 203 yards and two touchdown passes. The team also gained 105 yards on the ground in 13 rushes for a healthy average of over 8 yards per attempt.

Linebacker Jameson Britt led the Powhatan defense with 10 solo tackles and seven assists while Omaree Morris recorded an interception.

“It was a real good win,” head coach Mike Henderson said afterward. “Last year, these guys really took it to us. It was our most disappointing game of the season last year. So, we had this on our mind and wanted to get back and get after these guys.”

Henderson also notes that the team’s plan of forcing the Rapids to beat them through the air paid off for the Indians in their fifth win of the season.

“The plan was to try to make them pass the ball,” he added. “We knew that if we got them to throw the ball, then that would be to our advantage.”