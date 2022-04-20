Indians remain undefeated behind Fischer Daniel's hat trick

The wins just keep on coming for the Powhatan boys soccer team.

Head coach Willie Miles’ team once again was in top form in its two games last week, taking down Clover Hill in a 5-2 win on Tuesday, April 12 and L.C. Bird in a 6-0 win on Thursday, April 14. The Indians now move to 5-0 on the season.

Clover Hill, sitting at 2-2-1 on the season, gave Powhatan arguably its toughest path to victory of the season, taking the lead twice during the first half at 1-0 and 2-1.

Miles says the Cavaliers’ success pushing the pace provided the Indians a great opportunity to figure out how to adapt to an opponent that was finding ways to score goals on them.

And adapt the Indians did, as they came out in the second half with a different mindset and an adjusted plan to thwart any chance of an upset. Down 2-1, the Indians proceeded to rail off four unanswered goals from senior Parker Sloan, junior Fischer Daniel and senior Hunter Stoddard to stultify the once prospering Cavaliers in a match that showed that at any given moment, the Indians could turn up the heat and completely take control of a game. Sloan led the way with two goals.

The highlight of the night came on Stoddard’s goal, with the midfield veteran blasting off a marvelous goal off a volley from 30 yards out.

In the next game against the Skyhawks, the Indians didn’t need a half to adjust to the opposition.

The tone-setting Indians dominated from the opening whistle, with the team moving the ball around unselfishly, creating chances on-net and controlling possession exactly as Miles had hoped.

Having a stronghold over the lead before the half, the Indians were able to use the game as a chance to experiment with players in different positions while continuing to give goalie Tucker Thomas a relatively pressure-free night in the net. The shutout was Thomas’ second clean sheet of the season.

Leading the charge in the scoring department was Daniel, who dominated the Skyhawks defense with nearly every touch on the ball. The blossoming star recorded a hat trick in the 6-0 win, while Sloan added two more goals to the tally. Sloan’s season total now moves up to 11 goals in five games this season.

Senior Keegan McCullough added another goal for the Indians with a shot from outside the box to cap off an excellent performance. Juniors Connor Nickerson and Shaw Stancil continued their playmaking ways with some assists as well.

The Indians will look to continue their undefeated season in a big week that’ll see another test in the form of the Manchester Lancers on Thursday, April 21.