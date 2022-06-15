Indians soccer season ends in state quarterfinals shootout

It took 20 minutes of overtime play, a red card to a key player early in overtime and an intense eight-round penalty shootout for the Great Bridge Wildcats to gain an advantage, but after a riveting state quarterfinals matchup against the Powhatan boys soccer team, the Indians finally saw their historic season come to an end.

In their first appearance in the Class 4 State Tournament since 1995, the Indians took on the Region 4A champion Wildcats at Kellum High School in Virginia Beach, on Tuesday, June 7 in a match that on paper had the Indians coming in as the road underdogs, but they played like a team that had no intention of ending the season early.

While both sides had some close chances throughout the game, it was a true defensive battle, with neither team finding the net before the shootout. For most of the match, it felt like a game where the first team to make a mistake would decide the outcome, but that never happened, with a lot of credit on Powhatan’s side going to the defensive efforts of guys like Carter Hubley, Paul Bonner, Keegan McCullough and Connor Nickerson.

Once the game reached the shootout though, it was goalie Tucker Thomas who gave the Indians hope, saving three shots and nearly stopping two more to give the team a chance at a monumental postseason win.

“He did everything in his ability to save us in that shootout,” head coach Willie Miles said. “I am so proud of him, and he earned that first team All-Region status.”

Despite an impeccable performance in net from Thomas, the Wildcats were able to get one more goal in for a 5-4 shootout victory, with Thomas coming mere inches from saving what would be the game-winning goal.

The Indians saw two goals each from Nickerson and from junior Colton Hiatt during the shootout.

“I’m still so proud of how they went through eight rounds, they kept their composure,” Miles said. “It didn’t go our way and that’s life. It’s a team game and we just lift each other up, but my Lord, Tucker Thomas gave us the chances to make something happen.”

Miles says the team prepared for a potential shootout situation as early as the regional quarterfinals, saying assistant coach Zachary York played a key role in preparing Thomas for as many shot types and angles as possible.

“Going into this postseason run, even before states, we knew that we needed to prep for any situation,” Miles said. “I always tried my best to prep my guys to get in that moment, thrive in that moment and just take advantage of that moment.”

The game had plenty of controversial moments leading up to that penalty shootout, with both sides seeing calls that changed the course of the game completely. For Powhatan, it was a red card given to freshman forward James Davis just 30 seconds into the first overtime after Davis slid in for a stop near midfield that the referee considered a dirty play, despite Davis getting his foot on the ball before making contact with the player.

While Miles and the Powhatan staff is still awaiting an appeal decision on their dispute of the card, the team had no choice but to play nine defenders back with senior Parker Sloan playing up as the lone forward.

With Sloan getting extra attention from the Wildcat defenders all evening, who saw as many as three defenders once the ball touched his foot, the red card limited Powhatan’s offense greatly for the entirety of overtime, though they were able to give themselves a chance with the shootout.

“I fully believe with James in the game, we would’ve had more chances going into that overtime period,” Miles said.

On the Wildcats side, they too faced a officiating decision that sent the home crowd into a frenzy with 13 minutes left in the second half when their corner kick nearly led to a go-ahead goal and was arguably across the line before Nickerson cleared it.

With the officials saying to play on, there was no time to argue the call, and what could’ve been the lone goal in regulation was declared a no-goal.

The game would also be the last for six Powhatan seniors, with Sloan, Hubley, McCullough, Jacob Hymel, Hunter Stoddard and Conner Donnelly all making their last appearances in a Powhatan uniform.

Sloan, who now ventures off to the collegiate game at UVA, left it all out on the field in his final appearance despite being hounded by Wildcat defenders.

Starting out the game, Miles decided to play Sloan in a more central midfield role as opposed to his natural forward position in order to get Sloan involved as a facilitator and on-ball creator rather than a run-creating striker, but he was eventually moved into his normal role later in the first half. Nickerson and sophomore Brayden Elzey were also moved up to more attacking roles than usual during the game as well, as Miles looked for new ways to get through a stifling Great Bridge defense.

While the Indians weren’t able to extend what was already a treasured season for the program, there’s hope now that this state tournament appearance will be a new norm rather than a one-year wonder.

Miles points to the presence of eight rising seniors and rapidly developing young skill players like Davis and Elzey as evidence that their district and regional opponents have not seen the last of the Powhatan Indians on the big stage.

“We celebrate our success, but at the same time, we are not done yet,” Miles said. “We are on the doorstep to getting toward that potential state final, and I know this group coming up next year can do it.”

As Miles looks ahead after watching the success of this year’s team, he was reminded of a quote that Nickerson told the group not long after their season ended that perfectly encapsulates what this program intends to become.