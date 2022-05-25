Indians softball loses defensive battle against Titans

Powhatan softball’s unwavering defense allowed just one run in its senior night contest against the Cosby Titans, but that one run would be all that Cosby needed, spoiling a special night that honored five Indians athletes with a 1-0 result.

Seniors Carsen Hogston, Payton George, Emma Phillips, Savannah Johnson and Joy Johnson have all been major contributors to Powhatan’s excellent season and the state of the program in general. Though they’ve dealt with a myriad of factors outside of their control to finally get a relatively normal season of softball, head coach Marie Crump says they’ve handled everything thrown their way like true leaders.

“This senior class has meant a lot to this program,” Crump said. “I was glad we were able to have a regular season for them, and for them to experience the whole season.”

The Indians, now 14-5 and third in the Dominion District standings behind Clover Hill and Midlothian, lost both meetings against the Titans this season, who are now 13-6.

While Powhatan’s defense, headlined by another standout performance from pitcher Madalyn Johnson, did its job to keep the Titans from getting to home plate, a lot of credit goes to Cosby’s stellar defensive ability. Considering the Titans are the only team to hold the Indians scoreless twice, they’ve proven to be another strong threat to make a postseason run out of the district.

The game’s lone run came at the top of the first inning, when Cosby’s Alexandra DiNardo’s line drive double scored in Jessica Purgason. Right after, Madalyn Johnson had one of her 10 strikeouts to get the Titans off the field before they caused any more damage.

From there, the Titans struggled getting anything past Johnson, who allowed just four hits all game.

On the other side though, Cosby pitcher Kam Brown was just as effective getting batters out, striking out seven while allowing three hits.

The Indians had some chances to pick up momentum, including an early single by Hogston in the first inning, but Cosby’s fielders communicated well to limit mistakes and hold on for the strikeout.