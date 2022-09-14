Indians spear Falcons in long-awaited debut

Under a full moon with great football weather, the Powhatan Indians played its first game of the year with a 36-12 victory over the visiting Huguenot High School Falcons.

Although this was the second scheduled game of the 2022 season, the Indians’ opener against Mechanicsville never happened due to suspension of the Lancers program after allegations of hazing.

As a result, Powhatan was credited with a win due to forfeiture.

Coming into this game, the Falcons may have sensed an opportunity for an upset against a young and inexperienced Powhatan team despite a 61-6 loss to Louisa the week before.

After a scoreless first quarter, Powhatan scored first with a field goal to go up early in the second and then recovered its own kick-off with 10:16 remaining.

Wide receiver Matthew Henderson then scored the game’s first touchdown on a pass from senior quarterback Dylan Trevillian to send the crowd to its feet. With a successful extra point kick, Powhatan had scored twice in just 17 seconds to take a sudden 10-0 lead.

With the game settling into a back-and-forth contest afterwards, Huguenot silenced the home crowd by running back an intercepted pass for a score to close the gap to 10-6 after the extra point conversion failed.

Using his 6-foot-3-inch height to full advantage, Henderson caught his second touchdown pass of the night to extend the Indians’ lead to 16-6 with 3:37 remaining before the half.

Powhatan then survived a scare after Huguenot’s Gregory Jackson ran for a touchdown on a long run, but the score was nullified on a Falcons’ penalty.

Huguenot then marched to Powhatan’s 11-yard line threatening to score, but came away with a missed opportunity after being held back twice by the Powhatan defense as the half ended.

Following the break, Huguenot ran back its second interception of the night for a touchdown to tighten the game.

After failing on a 2-point conversion, Powhatan still led 16-12.

Following a Huguenot takeaway, Powhatan’s Landon Hutchison ran for a first down on a first-and-15 and then ran the ball in from 20 yards out for a touchdown to give the Indians some breathing room. Powhatan then led 22-12 after a failed two-point conversion pass with 2:46 to go in the third quarter.

With nearly all of its team playing on both sides of the ball throughout the game, Huguenot looked visibly tired in the final quarter.

Powhatan took advantage by scoring two more touchdowns on the ground to lead 36-12 before backup quarterback Matthew Layman took over for the Indians with 3:46 left in the game.

“We have 19 new starters that never started a varsity football game. It was their first game, and we have a lot of things to work on, but to see the guys tough it out when the score got to be 16-12 is one big thing I’ll remember,” head coach Mike Henderson said after the game. “The other thing is that they (Huguenot) didn’t score any points on offense. Our defense played really well.”