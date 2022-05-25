Indians tennis starts regionals

Powhatan’s boys and girls tennis reached the first round of the regional tournament this past week, with the boys falling in a match to the Atlee Raiders and the girls moving on to the quarterfinals after upsetting Matoaca.

Both teams had to battle through brutally hot conditions as well as a strong wind that made things difficult for players looking to drive the ball with power and precision.

While Atlee was able to get the advantage in a 5-2 team victory at home over the boys, the 11-seed girls thrived through the brutal May weather against the six-seed Warriors.

Girls tennis coach Anne Louise Maliff praised her team’s fitness and preparation to take on not only a strong opponent, but also the weather conditions.

“I was exceedingly proud of our girls for their ability to play in those conditions,” Maliff said.

In the match before Matoaca, Powhatan fell at the hands of the Cosby Titans — currently the top team in the Dominion District — in a 9-0 loss on May 18 that saw them play without two starters.

Fully healthy and ready for the Warriors, the Indians won 5-0 in the road victory that saw the match end without a doubles matchup played.

Though No. 1 player Emma Carter’s game didn’t finish against Danielle Hargrove, the two top players were in a tight battle that saw Hargrove win the first set in a 7-6 tiebreaker, and Carter grab a 2-0 lead to start the second set. Once the Indians’ other starters won their matches, there was no need to finish what was an exciting game of tennis.

Powhatan’s No. 2 Carter Quinn also impressed with a 6-2 win in her first set against Dylan Burkhardt, but that match also ended prematurely due to Burkhardt conceding the match during the second set.

For the boys team, the team’s top two players in senior Jacob Pfab and freshman Jamison Wallace won their singles matches to keep Powhatan in contention after Atlee took a 4-2 lead heading into doubles.

Pfab took some time to develop a rhythm due to the wind, especially on his serves, but once he found a rhythm, he controlled the match with ease, taking the first set 6-2 and the second set 6-1.

Pfab says the key to breaking through the wind was to hit up and create more spin, as well as focusing on what head coach Lee Kelley calls “the controllables” rather than the things that are uncontrollable.

“It’s just about getting it out of your mind,” Pfab said. “When you’re thinking of it too much, that’s when you start making a lot of errors.”

Wallace, meanwhile, continues to prove he’s in line to be the team’s next No. 1 when Pfab leaves, demonstrating a veteran savvy on the courts as he finished with two 6-2 sets for another win. Wallace has lost just one match all season.