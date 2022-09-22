Indians volleyball beats Chiefs in three sets

When the Powhatan volleyball team hosted the Monacan Chiefs on Sept. 13, coach Cindy Bryant tried a different approach in her preparation for taking on the region giant.

Her approach to scouting the opponent stayed the same, but the difference came more in how she prepared her own team, focusing less on how to strike on Monacan’s weaknesses and more on what Powhatan could control on its own side of the court to have success.

It worked as well as it could, with the Indians winning three sets to zero over their region counterpart for a victory with set wins of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-16. The Indians are now 2-2 to start the season.

The team dedicated extra focus on serving in the court as a point of emphasis, and Bryant said that helped them smartly recycle the ball and terminate when the situation was perfect.

“The bottom line is what this team’s been struggling with is serving in the court and terminating, and we did those two things tonight,” Bryant said. “We’ve been trying to focus on the processes that are going to get us to the end game, and tonight we executed on that.”

Bryant says she’s had the team run drills specifically to turn that weakness into a strength, even having them hit 25 serves in a row with each player rotating in to focus on getting the ball into play.

The Indians were led by a nine-kill performance on 18 attacks by senior Olivia Moss, who along with senior Carly Rehme led the team with three aces apiece. Chesed Russell, another senior leader who had seven kills, and a 0.545 hitting efficiency, says the team’s passing has especially progressed well through its first stretch of games.

“We’ve definitely gotten more into a rhythm after these first few games,” she said. “I feel like our passing, once we’ve gotten our servicing down, has gotten a lot better because we’ve been able to get set.”

Powhatan had 22 assists as a team during the game, but the playmaking that led to kills can mostly be credited to a fantastic 20-assist performance from senior Sydney Wade.

The first set was the closest of the three, with both teams trading points back and forth to tie things up 14-14. Powhatan started to take over at the end of the set though due to the scoring ability of players like freshman Mazie Harmon and seniors Sam Flippo and Moss. Moss and Flippo both were credited with points that forced a Chiefs timeout with the Indians up 23-15, and Moss put the set away with a great kill to make it 24-15 as well as the winning point set up by Russell.

In the second set, the Indians looked like the team with momentum on their side.

They had fans going crazy in the stands, solid serves that allowed them to set up and tremendous execution getting the ball up to their top scoring threats. After an 8-2 start that forced another Chiefs timeout that aimed to stop the bleeding, the Indians just kept on with their gameplan. One particular point drew a huge applause from the home crowd when Russell smashed down a kill with authority to put her team up 14-6.

After taking care of business in the second set, things started to even out a little bit in the final set, with both teams deadlocked at 4-4 early on, but a 10-1 Indians run again put them in the driver’s seat and had the Chiefs on the ropes.

After a Moss ace made it 22-13, the point that ended the game came from Russell to push the Indians past their rival.

Russell, who played the Chiefs in regionals her sophomore year, says the win meant a lot to her and acted as an example of what this team is capable of when it all comes together.

“We have a good understanding of what we need to do to go forward,” she said. “This game was probably the best we’ve played as a team together.”

After the game, Bryant also honored senior Colby Wright with the golden ball, a new award given out each game for the player that demonstrates effort, teamness and attitude that reinforces a positive attitude on the bench. Wright is the second player to earn the honor after senior Sophia Payne earned the first one.

Bryant says the recipient will write their name and number on the ball as it gets passed down from team to team over the course of the program’s future. No player can win it in consecutive games, but can win it more than once.

“Our goal is through the years of Powhatan volleyball, that this ball will be passed and filled up, but your legacy will be on this ball,” Bryant said.

Wright says she wasn’t expecting the award, considering herself a consistently loud presence on the bench, but never expecting it to lead to this kind of praise.

“It makes you show energy toward your teammates and being happy for everything they do,” Wright said.

In their next game on Sept. 15, the Indians looked like a motivated side after their Monacan win against the undefeated James River Rapids at home, who had to scratch and claw their way to a win over the Indians in five sets.

The Indians went down in the first two sets with final tallies of 25-21 and 25-16, but they stormed back to win the next set 25-20 and then won a thrilling fourth set that had them edge by the Rapids in a 27-25 stunner to force a fifth tiebreaker set.

In the tiebreaker set to 15, the Indians and Rapids battled back and forth to gain an advantage, but the Rapids took the win in a close 15-13 final.

Wade led the team with 38 assists, nine digs, two blocks, two aces and two kills, while Harmon finished with 16 kills.

Moss then added 12 kills and four of her own aces, and Russell recorded nine kills and three blocks.