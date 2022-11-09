Indians volleyball’s season ends in region quarterfinals

After a stellar regular season, the Powhatan volleyball team saw its year come to an end earlier than expected in the Region 4B tournament.

Entering the postseason as a five-seed, the Indians kicked off the region tournament with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Henrico Warriors on Nov. 1, but fell days later to Courtland in three sets to end their season short of a state tournament appearance.

The Indians were in control of the battle with the Warriors from the first serve, with senior Olivia Moss scoring the winning point of a 25-13 first set on a long rally that saw senior Sydney Wade set up multiple teammates while the Warriors desperately tried to keep the play going.

“We were challenging the team to make some key skill improvements in tempo of play and location of attack as we look to advance in postseason play,” Bryant said.

After winning the second set 25-11 and the third set in a similar fashion, the Indians rode a great deal of momentum into a matchup against the Courtland Cougars, who they’ve faced in three of their last four postseasons.

The team had prepared for the postseason by making multiple changes to key players’ roles on the court, with Bryant saying the team was confident with the lineup they had put in place entering the regional tournament.

“We have actually made one last final adjustment to our lineup as we head into the postseason in an effort to improve the strength of our block and increase termination at the pin,” Bryant said. “This adjustment is looking fantastic in practice.”

Ultimately, the Cougars, who hold an impressive 13-1 regional record, proved to have the better day in the quarterfinals matchup on Nov. 4. Winning three straight sets, the four-seed Cougars won on their home floor to advance to a semifinals matchup with the top-seeded King George Foxes.

While not the desired postseason result, it was a strong season overall for the Indians, who will see the loss of a senior class that helped elevate the team to a 14-8 record on the season.

Now, rising seniors Grace Hayden, Madalyn Johnson and Natalie Hintz will look to fill the shoes of the seniors that helped lead the way for this year’s Powhatan team.