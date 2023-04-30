Tracey Ingle, her husband Mark and daughter Ashton have always been a close family. But Tracey says she never expected that bond to catapult the family to star status.

That, however, is exactly what happened recently with the announcement that the Ingles had been named Virginia Tech’s 2023 Family of the Year.

“We were elated,” said Tracey, who currently serves as an English instructional specialist for Powhatan County Public Schools, though she admits to being completely surprised by the news that the family had been selected.

Virginia Tech’s Office of Student Affairs presents the Family of the Year award annually to acknowledge those most important to students. Ashton, a member of Tech’s Class of 2025, nominated her parents for the honor in part to thank them for their unfailing support as she works to earn her degree.

“Even when I feel like no one is in my corner, my parents are and have always been there, being the biggest cheerleaders for me,” Ashton wrote in her Family of the Year nomination. “Our bond as a family has always been special, as we have been through so much […] but the encouragement for my education was like no other support I have ever had in my entire life.”

Tracey and Mark were recognized on the field during the school’s annual spring football game during Spring Family Weekend on April 15.

Tech staff “rolled out the red carpet for us,” said Tracey last week, noting that she and her husband were given a two-night stay at the Inn at Virginia Tech, invited to attend the Spring Tailgate, and then watched the game from the comfort of the University Club box. They were presented with the award on the football field by Virginia Tech president Timothy Sands and his wife, then went back to the University Club to watch the rest of the game in the company of several former Tech football players now playing in the NFL.

As much fun as the weekend was, Tracey said last week that nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that Ashton appreciates their support.