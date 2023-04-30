What was supposed to be an annual school-sanctioned event reserved for soon-to-graduate Powhatan High School seniors on the evening on April 25 reportedly took an ugly turn last week, leaving extensive damage to school property and impacting instructional time the following morning.

Powhatan County School superintendent Beth Teigen confirmed on April 28 in an email that Powhatan High School administrators were continuing to investigate activities connected to the annual Senior Prank, an event that Teigen confirmed that the event had taken place after hours, and that school property had been damaged, but declined to provide further comment citing the ongoing investigation.

Local social media sites, on the other hand, were ablaze last with comments and questions regarding the vandalism last week, and pictures and video taken as the events unfolded were also being distributed across several channels.

While unconfirmed reports of students flooding classrooms, scrawling obscenities on walls and pouring bags of sand over the second floor balcony had outraged community members calling for swift disciplinary action, reports that a goat had been injured during the rampage dominated many conversations across social media.

Responding to rumors that the goat had suffered a broken leg due to being mishandled by the students, several residents offered to help pay for the animal’s medical care.

Teigen confirmed that a small animal in the veterinary science area was removed from its pen on April 25, and was being monitored by school staff.

A source within the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last week that local law enforcement officers had been part of the initial response to the incident, but that criminal charges were unlikely against any of the participants.