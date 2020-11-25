'It's for the kids:' Remembering legendary Powhatan coach and athlete Ernie Henderson

He loved his community – he loved Powhatan High School. And to say Ernie was beloved in return “is kind of an understatement,” Baltimore said; he was admired by everybody, from the players to the parents to the community.

“The way he lived his life made him somebody that people look up to,” Baltimore said. “When you leave this Earth, if people look up to you, you had a great reputation, but I think somebody once said that your reputation is what people think of you; your character is what counts. Your character is what you do when people aren’t looking.”

To Baltimore, Ernie not only had the great reputation – he was also a man of character.

He taught the players the importance of preparation – of being a great teammate, of not wanting to let your teammate down. It was about building accountability – building young people to be better brothers, husbands, fathers and significant people in the community.

When you got a little older, Jason Campbell pointed out, you realized that Coach Henderson was getting you ready – not just for football, but for life in general.

“He changed a lot of kids’ lives, definitely,” Linwood Jackson said. “I know he changed mine.”