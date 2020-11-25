'It's for the kids:' Remembering legendary Powhatan coach and athlete Ernie Henderson

POWHATAN – Ernie Henderson was a man of few words. But when he talked, people listened, and the longtime Powhatan High School assistant football coach’s order to “Drive! Drive! Drive! Drive!” on the sled in practices still resonates with those who played for him.
That command spoke to who he was, how hard he worked, how hard he pushed others to get the best out of them.
And the best of what they had – more than what they thought they had – was what they gave. What they wanted to give. Because they knew he’d do anything for them.
He was tough but fair. Someone you’d run through a brick wall for. A brilliant defensive mind.
A father figure. A true friend.
Those outpouring of remembrances and many others, both written and spoken by the community over the last 12 days, helped paint the portrait of a man and coach who made a difference in countless lives.
They recaptured the brilliance of an offensive line coach who turned players weighing less than 180 pounds into state champions – of a defensive coordinator who made Powhatan a tall task for opposing offenses to overcome.
They recalled the life lessons that he impressed on multiple generations of student-athletes through the hard work he modeled and the love he had for them.
When Ernie Henderson died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 61, a pillar in the Powhatan County community was lost.
But to that same community that loved and remembered him well – to those whose lives he touched and shaped – his legacy lives on.
“He was truly a life coach for anybody that came in contact with him,” said Gwendolyn Henderson, Ernie’s wife of 29 years. “He’d do anything he could to try to enrich their lives and try to help them to go on a better path.”
“Coach Henderson made a major impact in all of our lives. He instilled many qualities in all of us that make us who we are today,” Jason Campbell, who played for Coach Henderson for four years and was on Powhatan football’s coaching staff alongside him for 25, said via social media. Whether Ernie was coaching football, basketball, track or baseball or monitoring the weight room, Campbell said he was always there.
“He gave endless hours to the community and helped all of us through it all,” Campbell said. “We in Powhatan are so blessed to have such great leaders.”
One of Powhatan's most accomplished athletes
Before he became a legendary football coach, Ernie Henderson carved out his legend as a competitor. It wasn’t just because the 1976 Powhatan High School alum played in the 1974 state championship game, then proceeded to become one of PHS’ most accomplished athletes by starting all four years at Appalachian State – two as a nose guard, two as an offensive guard – while also throwing the hammer on the college’s track and field team.
It was also because, when he stood at 5’7 and weighed between 230 and 240 pounds – 260 when he played in college – Ernie didn’t look like the type of player who could run a 4.7 in the 40.
But he did.
“His quickness was just unbelievable, had great speed for somebody that size,” said longtime Powhatan coach Bob Baltimore, who knew Ernie ever since the latter was in elementary school and coached him in football. “As good as he was athletically, he had a bigger heart. When the ball was snapped, he gave it 100% until the whistle blew every play, every down, and he didn’t like getting beat by a man or team.”
After the state’s winningest high school football coach – the legendary Mike Smith from Hampton – first saw Ernie when Baltimore checked him in for the Virginia High School League All-Star game, Baltimore recalled him eventually sharing that his first thoughts were: How in the world did this kid get nominated for a high school all-star game?
Smith saw why in that first practice. They put Ernie in at nose guard on defense, but after 10 minutes, they had to stop practice because Ernie was so quick off of the line on the snap that he was rushing into the backfield before they could get a play off. Smith and his coaches had to get Ernie off of defense just so they could learn the offense.
Before that, in a high school regional championship game against Madison High School at Albemarle, Baltimore’s coaching staff called a play for Ernie, who was then a junior and a blocking back in Powhatan’s double wing, to run the ball. He went 50 yards untouched, outrunning the entire Madison team, its secondary included, until he reached the 5-yard line.
That’s when one of the defensive backs jumped on his back, wrapping his arms around his neck.
Ernie carried both the ball and the player into the end zone to cinch the 55-yard touchdown.
“He just was probably one of the toughest competitors I ever saw,” Baltimore said. “He just loved to compete against anybody in anything, but he did it in his own quiet and reserved way, not vocal. He didn’t do a lot of rah-rah stuff on the field. He just let his play do the talking.”
He was athletic across the board; although he didn’t play on the high school team, he could play basketball well. He was also a good baseball player – in fact, Baltimore started him at catcher on varsity, and he recalled how, in one game at the old Goochland High School baseball field, Ernie hit a moonshot over top of the left field fence.
Ernie’s homer landed on the gymnasium roof.
“It was one of the longest balls I ever saw hit,” Baltimore said. “Top five.”
When she would play Ernie, her longtime friend and fellow coach, in tennis, former longtime Powhatan multi-sport head coach Paulette Bowman thought she was going to hit the ball from side to side and “run him to death.”
“He ran me to death,” she said. And on the first day of practice when they were playing fall softball together, she was playing shortstop when Ernie came up to bat, and she heard, “Hey, you better move back.” She moved back to the edge of the grass, but the response she got was: “Nope, that’s not far enough.”
“If he made contact, he was going to make it to first,” Bowman said. “If anybody was on base, he brought them home because the ball was hit so far . . . it was a rocket, every time. Every time.”
Like an older brother
Those who knew and loved Ernie described him as genuine, as authentic. He loved the game and he loved the kids. That passion for helping others carried over to his work with youth in the juvenile justice system.
“He always said: it’s about the kids,” his wife Gwendolyn said. “That’s the kind of person he was – and he loved his family.”
To both Ernie’s cousin Anthony “Tony” Henderson, and to Linwood Jackson – who played for PHS from 1989 to 1992 and would go on to become one of Powhatan’s longtime coaches – Ernie was like an older brother.
As Tony grew up, Ernie was one of the people he went to for advice about everything.
“I kind of patterned myself as a young kid after all the things he did,” said Tony, who played for Powhatan from 1991 to 1994, was part of the team’s coaching staff from 2000 to 2004 and is now Senior Associate Athletics Director at William and Mary. “He was very influential in a lot of the things that I did and a lot of the decisions that I made as a youngster and growing up.”
Jackson was among the players whom Ernie would pick up and take to practice. And that wasn’t the last of the rides over which Jackson and Ernie would bond. Every Sunday for 26 years, Ernie would pick him up and drive them to the Powhatan football coaches’ meeting when Jackson was part of the staff.
“He always shared his wisdom with me,” Jackson said. “Whether it was about life lessons or just football, to me, he was always open and honest with me.”
“He would do anything for you, which he did for me,” said Paulette Bowman, who knew Ernie since she started working at Powhatan back in 1984, was asked by him to help him coach the JV boys basketball team and became good friends with him. “He was always there if I needed him.”
Bowman, who went on to coach both the track and field and girls basketball teams, learned the ropes of coaching through working with him; she saw how he related to the students, how he handled himself.
“He always put the kids first,” she said, “that’s what he taught me: put the kids first, let them know that you’re there for them.”
The players saw he would do anything for them. If a player needed food, he made sure they had food. Bowman said that if they needed sportswear, he’d pay for it.
Every day throughout his coaching career, Ernie would go out of his way and give players rides to practices and track meets, even after working night shifts at his job. That inspired Jackson to give rides as well.
If one kid had something, he’d make sure the other kid had something. If the parents wanted to talk to him, he would make the time.
“He made the time for everybody,” his wife Gwendolyn said. “He was happy to do it, he wanted to do it and he cared.”
He made sure nobody was left behind. And because the kids knew he’d do anything for them, Ernie got that from them in return.
‘You’d run through a wall for a guy like that’
Powhatan coach Nathaniel Mullins, who played both offensive and defensive line under Ernie from 2004 to 2007 and coached with him from 2015 to 2018, recalled preparing for his second-ever start on varsity against what was then an unknown team in Monticello his sophomore year. He was going up against a senior, who had earned Region Player of the Year honors the year before, and he spent the whole week watching film and studying his matchup.
He remembered Ernie pointing to his upcoming opponent and talking him up as being really good, but then telling Mullins: You can take this guy. As long as you watch him and study him, you can take him.
That whole week of practice, Ernie was constantly building him up in “a quiet way,” as Mullins put it – “he didn’t have a whole lot to say, but when he said it, it carried a lot of weight to it” – and when game time came around, Mullins leaned on the things that his coach told him about his opponent’s tendencies.
After the game, Coach Henderson said he did well.
“As a guy who’s only played – that was my second varsity start – it showed me that he believed in me,” Mullins said. “That meant a lot as a 15-year-old.”
As a player, you’d know that Coach Henderson would put so much into it, it’d hurt you to feel like you let him down, Linwood Jackson said.
“You don’t want to be the reason why the play failed,” Ernie’s cousin Tony Henderson said. “You don’t want to be the reason why he’s not seen as a fantastic defensive coordinator because of something that you did.”
Win or lose, you were going to give it your all for him.
“He’d do everything to get the best out of you, but he loved you, too, and he praised you as much as he got on you when you didn’t do things right,” Tony said. “That’s all you’d want out of a coach. You’d run through a wall for a guy like that, and most of the guys did.”
And Powhatan’s linemen went to work, said former longtime Powhatan head football coach Jim Woodson, whom Ernie Henderson coached alongside for four decades.
“They go down the hill and they go to all the sleds and all this stuff, and they come back, they’re dripping wet ... you can tell they’re working their tails off,” Woodson said. “That’s just the way it was. If you were a lineman, you were tough.”
Among the players Ernie worked with were the three Christovich brothers – Andrew, UVA walk-on Collin and Derek – who weighed between 285 and 320 pounds and, much like their coach, didn’t do a whole lot of talking – just a lot of action.
There was Skip Carleton, who went on to play at VMI, as well as Brandon Adams, who played on the ’96 championship team and worked just as hard in practices as he would in games. Ernie was so proud and would always mention to Woodson, even years after, how Adams – when he hit one of the defensive sleds they used in practice (you had to hit it five times in a hit-and-roll sequence) – he’d bottom it out every time.
Most of the time, Powhatan did not have the big, physical guys who could overpower people; Woodson remembered one of their centers, Bobby Oglesby, was about 5’10 at best and weighed 180 pounds, yet he played both sides of the ball. Zach Stell, who weighed 156 pounds, helped Powhatan win a state championship at offensive guard in 2003.
Tony Henderson said you didn’t have to be a superstar football player; what mattered to Ernie was that: 1) you loved the game; and 2) you gave everything you had when it was your time to play.
Ernie also inspired his players with his own strength. In fact, he was literally known as the strongest man in Virginia in the 1980s.
In weight-lifting, he bench pressed 602 pounds and squatted 1,000. They say people would see him on the sign-in list for weight-lifting competitions and drop out. Clarence Craddock on social media remembered when Coach Henderson was in the weight room on the bench and Coach Bowman needed him to sign something; he rested the bar on his chest (which had 315 pounds on it), signed the paper and finished his set.
“I think Ernie’s stature and the way he was built and looked was a great motivator for him,” longtime Powhatan coach Bob Baltimore said, “and I think it was a great motivator for the kids who played for him – who saw this guy who was not real tall – that, ‘Hey, I don’t have to be a giant, I don’t have to be this, that or the other. I just have to play hard, just like Coach Henderson.’”
'If I know it, I can stop it'
With a chuckle, Jim Woodson recounted one of the first games he and Ernie Henderson ever scouted four decades ago, back when they started out as assistant coaches together: a matchup between Hermitage and Thomas Dale, the latter of which was Powhatan’s next opponent.
They headed to Thomas Dale High School, but they found no game. The contest, in fact, was all the way over in Hermitage. They got there at halftime and gave “the best scouting report we could give in one half,” Woodson said with a laugh.
But, from there, the two coaches more than found their way together.
From 1985 to 2018, with Woodson helming the team as the head coach and Henderson leading the defense, Powhatan secured 16 district championships, eight regional titles, two state runner-up finishes, state championships in 1996 and 2003 and the winningest record (282 wins against 106 losses and 1 tie) by a head football coach in the Richmond-area in that 34-year span.
They weren’t alone. When he took the helm in 1985, Woodson brought former PHS head coaches Jerry Ward and Bob Baltimore onto the coaching staff. Ernie picked up a lot of his knowledge about defense from Ward, as well as from Virginia coaching legend Bill Mountjoy, who was a great reference for him on defenses covering the Wing T, single wing, double wing and veer offenses.
Linwood Jackson and Jason Campbell, who both played under Woodson and Henderson, also coached alongside them for at least 25 years each, adding to the legendary coaching tenures that have helped make Powhatan formidable across multiple sports and seasons.
For Woodson and Henderson, a typical postgame Friday night included washing uniforms, evaluating their team’s performance and planning for the next team. They’d stay up after the clothes got done, hanging up all of the uniforms, and a lot of the times, they wouldn’t even go home until after (and sometimes well after) 1 a.m.
With Ernie in the role of defensive coordinator, Woodson said it was like they had two head coaches.
“He was awesome at his job, and everybody knew it,” Woodson said. “The players knew it. The other teams knew it. When they came to Powhatan, they knew they were going to be in for a long, hard night.”
Ernie embraced the challenge of overcoming opposing offenses, and in 1996, the challenge in that road to the championship looked steep. The Indians opened the playoffs with a win against the pass-oriented Madison County, coached by legendary Eddie Dean, then matched up against a Randolph-Henry team that ran the veer, “which is very, very difficult to stop,” Woodson said, because it’s assignment football on every play. Randolph-Henry had also beaten them earlier in the year.
Not this time. Powhatan came out on top, but then, the Indians had to face a Northumberland team that ran the no-huddle spread offense, which in 1996 was way ahead of its time.
Powhatan won again. But in the championship game, they “had to turn around and go back 40 years in time,” Woodson recalled with a laugh, and try to defend Giles County’s single wing offense. Powhatan’s coaches said that Harry Ragsdale, the father of Giles’ head coach at the time (Steve Ragsdale), had written a book about the single wing.
Ernie read that book.
Linwood Jackson recalled saying to him: “Man, you’re going to know this offense backwards and forwards!”
Ernie told him: “If I know it, I can stop it.”
Powhatan stopped Giles 20-8 to win that game – and the state title.
Seven years later, Powhatan had given up a slim 100 points all season when it went into its state championship matchup with William Fleming, a powerhouse that at the time featured multiple future Division I players.
That total stayed at 100.
The Indians fended off Fleming 6-0 for their fifth shutout triumph in their perfect 14-0 season. The Indians had to play that game without their all-state 6’4, 225-pound linebacker and tight end Eric Byers, who in the game before dislocated his collarbone. It took two sophomores to replace him at both positions, and the sophomore who played at linebacker, Jonathan Marshall, reeled off 15 tackles in the final.
But before the Indians won those grand titles, they did “the impossible” during Jason Campbell’s senior year as a player.
They took down one of the toughest teams, the Central Lunenburg Chargers, 33-21, and they did it with the help of Ernie’s decision to run a 52 full house defense. The formation countered Central’s full house T offense, which featured two tight ends and everyone else behind the line in the backfield. Powhatan’s players covered the two ends, and Ernie had everyone else attacking, putting a lot of pressure on the Chargers.
“When he turned around to go throw a pass,” Woodson said, “we had a guy right in his face making a tackle.”
He added: “When we installed that full house defense, we didn’t lose to Lunenburg again.”
The bottom line, to Woodson, was that Ernie just loved what he was doing.
“And he was going to try to get the kids in the best position to win,” Woodson said. “His preparation was outstanding – astonishing, really – to get all that done, and . . . it’s great for the coaches to know all this stuff on the sidelines, but the bottom line is, the kids have to know it, and they have to execute it out on the field, and he had them ready.
“All the switching gears like that is very, very difficult,” Woodson said, “but the passion was there, and it was contagious. The kids picked up on it ... when he came out there, every word he was saying, they just soaked it up. They got it.”
“Those defensive kids that he coached believed in him, and everything that came out of his mouth, to them, was gospel,” said Baltimore, who coached alongside Ernie from 1985 to 1996. “If Coach Henderson said it, it was going to work, and we’re going to do it the way he says to do it.”
Never thinking about himself
Ernie’s consistency is a trait that stands out to Nathaniel Mullins.
“It didn’t really matter if he was sick or ... I know he probably had some tough days at work and days where he only got three or four hours of sleep, but he was always there,” Mullins said. “There was never a time where it was like, ‘Coach Henderson can’t make practice.’”
When Ernie suffered a stroke two years ago, the coaches wondered if he’d be able to make it out for football.
Mullins said Ernie was there on Day 1, doing everything he could.
Even when Ernie’s health was declining, Linwood Jackson recalled him talking about coaching again.
Jackson replied: you gave this county more than enough; you need to get healthy.
“Kids need me,” was Ernie’s response. “Kids need me.” He was never thinking of himself, Jackson said – he was always thinking of the kids.
He loved his community – he loved Powhatan High School. And to say Ernie was beloved in return “is kind of an understatement,” Baltimore said; he was admired by everybody, from the players to the parents to the community.
“The way he lived his life made him somebody that people look up to,” Baltimore said. “When you leave this Earth, if people look up to you, you had a great reputation, but I think somebody once said that your reputation is what people think of you; your character is what counts. Your character is what you do when people aren’t looking.”
To Baltimore, Ernie not only had the great reputation – he was also a man of character.
He taught the players the importance of preparation – of being a great teammate, of not wanting to let your teammate down. It was about building accountability – building young people to be better brothers, husbands, fathers and significant people in the community.
When you got a little older, Jason Campbell pointed out, you realized that Coach Henderson was getting you ready – not just for football, but for life in general.
“He changed a lot of kids’ lives, definitely,” Linwood Jackson said. “I know he changed mine.”
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without his influence,” his cousin Tony Henderson said. “He was a big-brother type to me, provided a lot of guidance just by the way he lived and also always being available to bounce ideas off of and talk things through.
“Besides my dad and my grandfather, he’s another one I owe pretty much everything to.”
“Ernie certainly is an example of hard work, dedication to what you do, of commitment to what you do, to do it right – never take a shortcut,” Baltimore said. “He just was special, and he will be missed by many.”