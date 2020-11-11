It's official: Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow signs to South Carolina for track and field

She praised his aggressiveness and spoke highly of the way in which he responds to adversity now.

“I’ve thrown everything you can possibly throw at an athlete to try to make him break, and at this point, it’s not working anymore, which is a great thing,” she said. “It’s something that I’ve always been wanting him to do, like when it hurts, it’s uncomfortable, push past it, and now, mentally, he’s a better athlete than he’s ever been.”

Greenhow called Tyson “the best coach I ever had in any sport.”

“She definitely knows her stuff,” Greenhow said of Tyson, who was a high school state champion herself, as well as an SEC medalist and standout sprinter for the University of Kentucky. “She knows what it takes. She’s just helping me get there.”

Tyson described Greenhow as “two different athletes” when comparing where he started to where he’s gotten through sheer improvement.