James Taylor III selected in Powhatan School Board special election

POWHATAN – With 11.9% of District 4 registered voters casting a ballot, James Taylor III was elected to fill the unexpired term on the Powhatan County School Board in a special election held last week.

Taylor, who was one of three candidates, received 247 votes, or 42.59% of the 580 District 4 voters who cast ballots on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Taylor ran against Connie Thompson, who received 211 votes, and Jennifer Cabaniss, who received 121 votes.

Taylor said he was sitting at his daughter’s gymnastics practice that evening reading through the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget when a friend called him with the news that he had won. He saw the news as a vote of confidence in the direction and changes he helped establish in his five months as an interim school board member.

Taylor said it was his first time running for an elected office so everything was new to him. He was not sure which way the voting would go on Election Day, he said, because Cabaniss and Thompson ran strong campaigns. Fortunately, he had a great deal of support from people with campaign experience as well as many voters he knew or met while running for office.

“Over the last several months, I was privileged to meet many people in Powhatan. I got to hear their stories and concerns. I learned most of them wanted the same things my wife and I did,” he said. “They wanted a representative who would speak and stand up for them. They wanted someone to champion traditional beliefs and values. They wanted their rights as parents to be upheld.”

Taylor said he came onto the school board in an interim capacity ready to advocate for those things, which he acknowledged brought a fair amount of criticism.

“It would have been easy to back away from my convictions and go with the flow. I chose, however, to stand strong, and I believe the constituents of District 4 appreciated my commitment to those convictions. For that reason, I get to represent them for the next two years,” he said.

Moving forward, Taylor said the school board has important tasks ahead, including hiring a new superintendent who fits Powhatan and its needs and facing the ongoing challenge to remain competitive when it comes to recruiting and retaining employees.

After the election, both Cabaniss and Thompson shared their gratefulness to those who supported them during their races.

Cabaniss said she ran without the backing of any group, without accepting campaign donations, and on the promise of always doing her best to represent her entire district. She thanked family and friends who supported her during the campaign and everyone who was willing to listen to her share her views and talk with her about the issues that are important to them.

“This process has run the full spectrum of emotions and campaigning is not for the faint of heart. But throughout the entire process almost every single individual I spoke with was respectful, caring, and showed the Powhatan that I know and love,” she said. “The election results were not the ones I hoped and prayed for, but I’m holding my head high. There is nowhere to go from here but up. I’m proud of running a clean campaign without misleading statements or trying to bring down anyone else.”

Cabaniss, who is a mother of three, said she will still stay involved with the community through Powhatan athletics and Girl Scouts and “volunteering in our schools at every available opportunity. That’s who I am, and no vote could ever change that.”

Thompson said it was a challenge to campaign on the heels of the state race in November 2021 because she found that so many voters did not realize there was a special election scheduled.

She said she was disappointed about voter turnout for the special election when she learned only 580 out of 4,873 registered voters in District 4 voted in the election. She added she was grateful to those who helped her during the campaign.

“I want to thank the many wonderful people who contributed to the campaign, made phone calls, worked the polls, erected signs and knocked doors with me. You are all amazing,” Thompson said. “We overcame great odds, not having the name recognition of the interim appointee, and having lost by only (36) votes, we did an amazing job!”

Thompson also expressed gratitude to voters who allowed her the opportunity to knock on their doors and listen to their concerns.

“Voters were most concerned about transparency in the curriculum, masks mandates and students receiving a quality education. I was surprised at the number of parents who were homeschooling or sending their children to private schools,” she said.

Thompson added that she will continue to be active in school and community matters, which will continue to be her priority.

Director of elections Karen Alexander said last week’s special election had lower turnout than she expected but otherwise saw no issues and was a quiet day. She said there were several people from outside of District 4 who attempted to vote not realizing they weren’t District 4 residents but understood when it was explained to them.

“I was actually sadly surprised that there weren’t more people voting only because the school board has seen such robust attendance at the school board meetings and people have been really fired up about mask mandates and school curriculum and have been very boisterous online about the county’s leadership. I thought there would be as robust attendance on Election Day and was sad to see there wasn’t,” she said.

Of the 580 people who voted, just over 35% cast their ballot early or by mail, Alexander said. If lengthy early voting periods continue to be the state norm, she said that will likely be a common choice for voters.