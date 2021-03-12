Johnson delivers game-winning 2PC, and Powhatan wins triple-overtime classic over Clover Hill, 43-42

...and he crossed the goal line on the two-point rush.

Powhatan erupted in celebration. The team had just overtaken the Cavaliers 43-42 in a triple-overtime thriller.

"It felt so good to be able to come through and get this win for our team; it's much-needed," said Johnson, who had 30 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns in addition to scoring the game-winning two-point conversion. "We needed this to get us back up on our feet after last week, and we're just ready to go on and go to the next."

Friday's wild triumph was a major bounce-back effort for Powhatan following a heartbreaker of a 28-23 setback to Manchester the previous weekend.

"I can't say enough about any of these guys," Henderson said. "After last week when we had some chances at the end and we didn't finish, it would've been easy to say, 'It's not our night,' and we just didn’t. We just battled. We tell our guys all the time: ‘Just play every play as hard as you can, and good things are going to happen.’

“Tonight, it did.”

Junior quarterback Hans Rehme carried the ball 13 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns, including two in overtime, and also threw five completions for 70 yards and a touchdown strike to Jason Worthington.