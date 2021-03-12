Johnson delivers game-winning 2PC, and Powhatan wins triple-overtime classic over Clover Hill, 43-42

MIDLOTHIAN -- When you create a classic, it's a tall task to deliver a sequel that outclasses it.
Powhatan found a way.
Nearly 18 months after they had made a movielike 14-point rally in the last 5 minutes of regulation to overtake Clover Hill 21-20, the Indians, finding themselves in a rare triple-overtime situation, scored a touchdown to trail the hosting Cavaliers 42-41. From there, they could go for the PAT kick, tie the game and keep going. After all, Micah Holt had made all five of his previous chances in the game.
Head coach Mike Henderson chose to go for it.
"It was a gut decision," he said.
Junior running back Mitchell Johnson, who had scored the most recent touchdown, lined up in the backfield.
"When they called the play, I knew our line and our team had trusted me," Johnson said, "and I knew the line was going to do their thing."
The ball was snapped.
Johnson had saw they were blitzing the middle, and he saw that "everything collapsed." He bounced outside.
"The wide receivers were doing their jobs," Johnson said. "They were blocking, and opening up a giant hole."
Johnson ran through it...
...and he crossed the goal line on the two-point rush.
Powhatan erupted in celebration. The team had just overtaken the Cavaliers 43-42 in a triple-overtime thriller.
"It felt so good to be able to come through and get this win for our team; it's much-needed," said Johnson, who had 30 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns in addition to scoring the game-winning two-point conversion. "We needed this to get us back up on our feet after last week, and we're just ready to go on and go to the next."
Friday's wild triumph was a major bounce-back effort for Powhatan following a heartbreaker of a 28-23 setback to Manchester the previous weekend.
"I can't say enough about any of these guys," Henderson said. "After last week when we had some chances at the end and we didn't finish, it would've been easy to say, 'It's not our night,' and we just didn’t. We just battled. We tell our guys all the time: ‘Just play every play as hard as you can, and good things are going to happen.’
“Tonight, it did.”
Junior quarterback Hans Rehme carried the ball 13 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns, including two in overtime, and also threw five completions for 70 yards and a touchdown strike to Jason Worthington.
The offensive line paved the way for Powhatan’s backs to rush for 290 yards.
Powhatan’s defense terrorized Clover Hill’s passing game, racking up eight pass deflections. Ethan Dowdy and Fisher Hamersley each caught one interception, and the Indians also had two late-game fumble recoveries: one by Dowdy and another by Mitch Bolt. Hamersley had 11 solo tackles and was in on 12 total.
Wyatt Lowe was in on 13 tackles, and Chase Gayness was in on 12.
Powhatan (2-1) will next host Cosby on Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
