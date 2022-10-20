Junior varsity football builds foundation for Indians

While Powhatan’s varsity football team continues to soar through its season with a 5-1 record, the junior varsity team is right there next to it with a stellar season of its own.

The junior varsity Indians, sitting at a perfect 4-0 with half the season left, are coached by newcomer Ott Mullins in his first year with the team, who has helped cultivate a program defined by winning and dedication to their respective on-field craft while boasting the type of talent pipeline that’s helped make Powhatan football so historically consistent.

Mullins, mostly known in Powhatan as a well-respected middle school baseball coach since 2003, stepped into the new role with the football program largely in part because he’d get to work with his son Nathan, who coaches the offensive and defensive line for the varsity team. It was also because of what he described as a well-run program built around strong communication, something that impressed him immediately.

“Everybody works with the players and genuinely wants everyone to succeed, and that helps a lot when you have a good line of communication,” Mullins said.

In constant contact with varsity head coach Mike Henderson, who Mullins has known for nearly 20 years, Mullins sees their coaching styles aligning in a way that helps the young student-athletes they oversee transition smoothly from JV to varsity. It also helps that the teams commonly work together and mix during practice sessions.

“What’s helped prepare the players is the fact that when we go to camp in the summer, we all practice together and I think that gets everybody on the same page,” Mullins said.

This year’s JV team is stacked from top to bottom on both sides of the ball, with the team headlined by captains Elliot Murphy, Wayne Shackleford and Max Altieri. Murphy, the starting quarterback, is a dual-threat that’s risen to the occasion as a respected team leader, while Altieri and Malik Holiday headline a dynamic backfield.

Shackleford, meanwhile, serves as a captain of the defense at middle linebacker and practically an extra coach on the field. He’s aided by contributions from guys like Aiden Hawthorne and Edwin Fields on the line and James Carson in the secondary.

“I feel like we’ve worked it around where we have a pretty complete team,” Mullins said.

In their four games, the Indians offense has been a clear standout, averaging 38 points per game and helping the Indians win every matchup by double digits. Now with just a handful of games left to be played, Mullins still sees some more work ahead in order for the team to finish out the season undefeated. At the top of the list is for the team to remain healthy, and secondly, he wants to see the defense continue to improve on consistent tackling methods.