Kathy Ware named 2022 Powhatan Christmas Mother

POWHATAN – Kathy Ware doesn’t usually try to call attention to herself, so agreeing to take on one of the most prominent roles in the county – 2022 Powhatan Christmas Mother – was a big leap for her.

It’s not that she was afraid of doing the work. Ware has been volunteering as a gift wrapper for the past few years with the program and even that small glimpse into the work of the Christmas Everyday Committee (CEC) was enough to show her the level of hard work and caring the volunteers behind the group bring to the community, so her eyes are wide open there.

But whether it is supporting her husband, Del. Lee Ware, R-65, in his professional and political careers, raising their family, her former career as a CPA or her current volunteer work, she is generally fine staying out of the limelight.

So when outgoing Christmas Mother Dale Goodman came to her door this summer, handed her a letter describing the privilege it would be to have Ware as her nominee to wear the mantle next, and asked her to read it before she made a decision, she gave it the full weight the request deserved.

“I thought about it and prayed about it and talked to friends about it, because I was a little overwhelmed. I thought it was a daunting undertaking,” Ware said.

Even beyond the already large task that being the Christmas Mother involves, Ware said she knew Goodman would be a tough act to follow because she so fully embraced and went above and beyond in her year in the role. Even feeling greatly honored and knowing what a privilege it would be, Ware said she didn’t think she could do it, but “Dale is so positive, you can’t say no to Dale.”

“I prefer to be behind the scenes. I like that servant role. I have always been in supportive roles,” she said. “But I see this job, the way I am looking at it, is my job is to support all those ladies on the committee who are doing the leg work and help make it possible by raising funds and getting the word out – make it possible for them to get the work done. That is very similar to what I do at home. I make it possible for Lee to do what he does by keeping the home fires burning.”

As the daughter of a minister, Ware grew up in different parts of Wisconsin, leaving home for the first time when she attended a small college in Kentucky. She met her future husband after she graduated and was still working there, and the couple married in September 1975. They would go on to have four children and 10 grandchildren together.

In the years that followed, Lee Ware’s career saw them moving several times, including to Ohio, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and finally to Virginia. He became a reporter for the Powhatan Gazette in 1981 and then later started teaching at the high school.

Kathy Ware was a stay-at-home mom for the first several years of their marriage but then got a job as a front desk receptionist at a dentist office until she became a certified public accountant, working in that field from 1998 to 2017.

As a Powhatan native, Goodman had known and seen Ware since her family moved to the county. Goodman recalled working for the Bank of Powhatan in the Village years ago and watching Ware out walking and having a good time with her children. A few years later, when Goodman went to work for the Powhatan Vocational Center, she got to know Lee Ware when he was a history teacher with the division. Then she got to know them both better when Goodman moved to the Village and saw them more there and at local youth sporting events.

“I just always used to have conversations with her. As life has gone on and years have passed, I have always respected her. I know as a mother how she is. She is a good mother, she is a good community person and it has nothing to do with her husband being in politics,” Goodman said. “She is a very independent woman. She deals with situations on her own, and I have always admired her. I label her as a phenomenal woman.”

So Ware said yes and is studying up on the work of previous Christmas Mothers to see how she wants to start to shape the year ahead.

“I think once I do it a couple times it will be easy. It is just such a good organization and people mostly know about it so you don’t have to convince them that it is a good organization,” she said. “I am trying to talk to the committee members so I know what they do and what goes on so I can answer questions when people have questions about the organization and be prepared.”

With all of that in mind, the theme Ware chose for her year as Christmas Mother seems fitting. “Whispering Hope” is the name of an old gospel hymn she loves.

“I chose that because hope is one of the things you think about at Christmas time – joy, hope for a better future, hope for good relationships. And the whispering part I liked because what the Christmas Mother organization does is try to provide hope and joy and happiness to those who may otherwise not have a happy Christmas. But they do it in a quiet way. They don’t want recognition for it.”

While having doubts about being ready for the role, Ware wasn’t completely surprised by the ask. A friend asked her a few years ago if she might consider having her name put in for consideration, and at the time, she declined because she didn’t know enough about the organization.

The Wares moved to Powhatan in 1981 with their three children – the fourth came after they moved here – so of course Kathy was aware of the Christmas Mother. She thought it was an amazing program and had friends involved, but her knowledge of all the Christmas Mother program did was limited. She admitted that, like many people, she thought it was a seasonal operation when she started volunteering as a gift wrapper to get to know the program better, not realizing the group helps people all year long. What she has discovered about the nonprofit and the community that supports it completely surprised her.

“I had no idea there were so many facets to it. Because there is a committee and everybody on the committee has their own little niche, it runs like a well-oiled machine,” she said. “I was impressed with how generous Powhatan folks are. What I love about this county is it is like a big family. When things happen or in a tragedy or emergency, people step up to help. In a larger county or city people don’t know their neighbors. Powhatan has a good mix of suburbia and country life.”

Ware’s own involvement in the community has varied. When her children were younger, she was involved in their schools’ PTOs and also joined the Junior Woman’s Club and an Extension homemaker’s club. Her time was more limited when she went to work, but after she retired, she started looking for ways to be of service.

Through the years she was involved with Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan and the Powhatan Lions Club. She also took on the task of mapping the Powhatan Community Center.

“I like puzzles and it was like putting a puzzle together to map it, to know who owned what plots and where people were buried. Since the software to do that is about $10,000 I just did it on an Excel sheet. I am still working on it,” she said.

Fran Carleton, Christmas Mother 2014, said she has known Ware since their children went to school together and from being neighbors in the Village area. Through the years, she has found Ware to be soft-spoken, quiet and a listener who lets things sink in before she speaks. She speaks when she has something to say, which is a good trait to have, Carleton added.

“I think Kathy will be a wonderful Christmas Mother and she will be a real asset to the CEC because she is compassionate and intuitive, which is a great combination for a Christmas Mother,” she said.

Ginny Broughton, Christmas Mother 2002, said she had been trying for years to get Ware involved in the Christmas Mother program and was thrilled that she started helping in the last few years. She is a likeable, easygoing person who doesn’t need recognition or attention.

“I know she is going to do a fantastic job. She has a lot of connections in the community and is well liked and well known,” Broughton said. “I think she has a lot of enthusiasm for the job so I think she will do a good job. I have a lot of faith in her.”

As she readies herself to fully take on the Christmas Mother role, Ware said she is looking forward to meeting with new people and talking with clients, county business owners and volunteers.