Knights close out regular season with win

In what would be the senior class’ final regular season game on its home field, the Knights went out in style with yet another display of high quality football as they finished off an impressive 2022-23 regular season.

The Knights (6-3) won their fifth game by double digits when they hosted the Broadwater Academy Vikings (5-4) on Friday, Oct. 28 with a 44-12 final. The Knights defeated the Vikings with a balanced diet of runs and passes from head coach Gary Brock’s offense, while the defensive line controlled the trenches, effectively shutting down the Vikings’ attempts at generating points and momentum.

Seven Knights were honored for senior night, with Justin Johnson, Jeb Hatfield, Jackson Hawkins, Tanner Wood, Kendrick Sheffield, Nathan Barras and David Mann earning recognition.

“They’ve made a tremendous impact on our program,” Brock said.

Though not every Knight has been a part of the program the entire time, Brock notes transfers like Wood and Sheffield as key parts of the senior class’ leadership ability, saying they embraced the culture and their respective roles seamlessly.

Guys like Barras, a two-year starter on the line, and Mann, one of the team’s most talented all-around athletes, have been part of the team’s winning culture headlined by last year’s state title and countless hours spent on the practice field that have paved the way for the team’s on-field success.

While it was a great night for all seniors, it was a particularly special night for Hatfield, who shattered last year’s record for most tackles in a season for a Knight with a fantastic defensive performance that generated praise from the coaching staff and his teammates.

The record was set by Harrison Lee at 67.5 tackles last year, while Hatfield left the field with 73.5 with a potential for more in the postseason

Against Broadwater, Hatfield was all over the field, bringing in 11.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Hatfield, who has been with the program for five years, has made a tremendous impact on the field for the Knights and Brock says the praise he’s received has been well-earned.

“Jeb’s been a solid defender in pass defense, and he’s also been a clutch offensive threat and receiver,” Brock said.

Leading the offense was a do-it-all evening for junior Will Fichter, who was a true jack of all trades on the field with highlights as a passer, runner and receiver.

The star Knight tossed a touchdown through the air and completed both his passes for 92 yards, caught another touchdown to finish with two receptions for 47 yards and rushed for a touchdown while picking up 112 yards on the ground on just five carries.

While Fichter led the team in rushing yards, he wasn’t alone in the ground game barrage, being joined by running back Hunter Case and Afton Harrow with strong games of their own that had the Vikings crowding the box regardless of who was in the backfield.

The running triumvirate accounted for 233 total yards, while both Case and Harrow joined Fichter with touchdowns.

Harrow tossed five passes in the win as well, completing four of them for 55 yards and a touchdown that went to Mann, who caught two passes for 92 yards.

The defense had just as many highlight plays coming from multiple players. Defensive coordinator Patrick Winterrowd aptly described the unit’s performance as “outstanding,” with the line swarming the pocket all night long.

The senior trio of Mann, Wood and Sheffield combined for 13 quarterback pressures, constantly finding themselves in the backfield.

Sheffield was named the team’s defensive player of the game for his performance, finishing the night with six tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

When Case wasn’t picking up yards at running back, he was occupying a spot at linebacker and also making plays across the field, finishing his night on the defensive end with 7.5 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Out of the secondary, Harrow stepped up with a six-tackle outing while breaking up two passes down the field.

With the regular season in the books and the No. 2 seed entering the playoffs, the quest to defend their state title starts with an immediate rematch versus the Vikings, who will likely use their tape against the Knights to adjust and come in with an underdog’s mindset.

“I think it’s going to be a tougher ballgame. The familiarity of our teams is going to play a role in that,” Brock said. “I’m sure they’re going to tweak a few things or things that didn’t work. We’re going to be in the same boat too.”

Though the lopsided score indicates the defending champion Knights as the clearcut favorite, the Vikings are capable of giving them a worthy fight to get to the next round. Before BSH dominated on their home field, the Vikings were winners of four straight contests.

That playoff rematch will be on BSH’s home turf, and will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.