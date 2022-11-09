Knights outlast Broadwater 30-18

Seasons come and go, but one element has remained constant for Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Football: the players’ sheer commitment to coaches Gary Brock and Patrick Winterrowd’s demanding conditioning regimen.

“Pretty much the first whole hour of practice is running,” said BSH junior running back Hunter Case. “We run really, really, really hard in the summer, so we’re conditioned going through hot days. It makes you more resilient.”

The Knights’ endurance helped them persevere through a rare 80-degree November afternoon as they denied the Broadwater Academy Vikings 30-18 to get back to the state championship game for the second straight year.

“It’s terrific. The kids have worked well together,” Brock said while adding on this year’s program: “It’s a different team...the makeup is just so different from last year. Last year we kind of had a good two years (together) with COVID and everything. This year we’ve had to try to fill in and glue them into those spots and so forth, and they’ve really come together and they’ve allowed us to get as far as we are right now.”

Against Broadwater on Saturday, it was a Knights’ stampede on the ground as Case, Will Fichter, quarterback Afton Harrow and Kendrick Sheffield combined to run for 254 yards.

Once they established their continuity in the game with a spark from Nathan Barras coming back in at center, the Knights were hard to contain. Case led the charge, muscling his way to 128 yards, three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion on 26 carries.

He notched his first score of the day when he exploded off the blocks and barreled 31 yards to the end zone late in the first quarter, giving his team a lead it would never relinquish.

“Our run game is basically our trademark,” Brock said, adding that when their offensive line is clicking. “I feel like we can play with anybody.”

Harrow added a 5-yard third-quarter rushing touchdown, a 2-point conversion run and two impressive rushes outside of his score: a 13-yard run on fourth down to keep their first scoring drive alive, and an 11-yard dash in the second half where he broke two tackles to knife his way up the middle to the Vikings 15-yard line.

Whenever Fichter touched the ball, the first down was all but assured as he turned eight carries into 77 yards. Fichter also ran in a 2-point conversion.

While the Knights surrendered two late touchdowns and a 69-yard passing score by Broadwater in the second half, the defense was relentless early on to keep the Vikings from establishing momentum and allow the Knights offense to amass a 30-6 lead with 5:50 to play in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense in the last few ballgames has been outstanding, and they’ve allowed our offense to get cranked up and get going,” Brock said. “They’ve set us up with some great field position and they have done an outstanding job.”

Jeb Hatfield was especially hard to shake. The BSH senior flew after the ball carrier no matter who it was to rack up 10 tackles, including three for loss. He forced third and fourth downs multiple times and joined teammate Nathan Roberts in forcing a turnover on downs.

“Jeb’s one of those kids that you tell him once and he knows exactly what to do, and he’s been playing for a number of years. He’s like a quarterback on defense. He’s all over the place,” Brock said. “Sometimes it’s at linebacker, sometimes it’s at defensive back, but he can track them down. He’s got good speed, good instincts.”

In order to win a second consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Football League Division II state championship, BSH - featuring several returning players whom Brock said “are just as excited now” for this finale as they were for last year’s title contest - will have to go through Brunswick Academy, who a couple weeks prior edged out the Knights 27-20.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot in that ballgame, [but] we entertain going back against them,” Brock said. “They’ve got a good team, [but] I feel like we match up with them, so as a result, we’re really looking forward to this. This will be a big challenge.”