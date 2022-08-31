Knights score 54 in opening win

The Knights’ season opened with a 54-26 road win against the Chincoteague Ponies on Aug. 26. In humid conditions, the Knights rattled off the first 16 points of the game, starting with a 20-yard touchdown run down the left sideline by junior Will Fichter and junior Hunter Case scoring the two-point conversion.

The Ponies’ opening drive was stymied by senior defensive lineman Tanner Wood, who darted through to get a sack on third down.

The Knights’ next possession took two plays, with Case scoring on a darting run up the middle from the 23-yard-line before putting in his second conversion of the game.

On the subsequent kickoff, the Ponies returned the ball 65 yards, setting up a scrambling touchdown by their quarterback a few plays later and a two-point conversion.

After more strong running by Case and Fichter, senior tight end David Mann caught his first touchdown of the season on a play-action throw, while Case again scored the two-point conversion.

The Knights would give up a long touchdown throw on their next defensive possession as the Ponies battled back, but senior safety Jeb Hatfield and Woods stopped the two-point conversion in the backfield.

The next possession saw more strong running from the Knights offense, and Mann was again targeted on a long pass play before Hatfield scored the first of three touchdowns.

The Knights defense stiffened, and a strong tackle by Hunter Case stuffed the Ponies in the backfield on a fourth-and-1 from their own 45-yard-line, and that led to another Hatfield touchdown. Case again scored a two-point conversion to make the score 36-14 in favor of the Knights.

The Ponies’ final drive before the half was stopped by a strip-sack of the opposing quarterback by Mann, who consistently put pressure on the quarterback all game long.

The Ponies opened the scoring in the second half with a long touchdown run on a slant pass that broke free over the middle. Mann’s pressure on the quarterback kept the Ponies from converting the subsequent two-point try.

The next Knights possession was marked by a huge play by junior quarterback Afton Harrow, who darted through a gap in the line and scrambled 40 yards down the field in the longest run of his career. Then, two plays later, Hatfield would score yet again on a short pass to the flats, bringing his total to three scores on the day. Newcomer senior running back Kendrick Sheffield rumbled into the endzone for the subsequent two-point conversion.

The next possession for the Ponies saw them drive the ball all the way down to the 1-yard-line before being stymied on a huge fourth-and-goal stand by the Knights defense, with multiple tackles by Case and strong gap penetration by freshman defensive lineman Carter Cichowicz, who allowed Wood to make the touchdown-saving tackle.

The Knights took over on downs on their own 1-yard line to open the fourth quarter, with Harrow completing a long pass on third-and-long to Hatfield. Head coach Gary Brock then went for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 20-yard-line, and the Knights effectively sealed the game in their favor by moving the chains.

A strong possession by the Knights and a couple of costly penalties by the Ponies saw the Knights move the ball down to the 1-yard- line, where Harrow scored on a keeper.

Freshman Brian Bodman scored his first points in a Knights uniform, carrying the ball over the line on the subsequent two-point play.