Krauss' late heroics help Indians stun Raiders in overtime

Powhatan field hockey faced its biggest test of the season in a road matchup against the Atlee Raiders on Sept. 29 and passed with flying colors. In an intense battle that went as down to the wire as it gets, the late-game heroics of sophomore Erica Krauss pushed the Indians past their regional opponent in a 2-1 victory in double-overtime.

The Raiders entered the contest allowing just four goals through eight games and no more than one goal in a single game, but Krauss added two by herself late, with the first tying the game with 13 seconds left and the second winning the game outright in overtime.

The Indians had their backs to the in overtime, at one point playing down a player due to a penalty, which forced the defense to lock in and outwork the Raiders. Krauss says it was a surreal experience seeing the team close out the game in the fashion that they did.

“To win a game against any team is a great feeling, but being able to come together like we did in the last quarter and into the double overtime was surreal,” Krauss said.

Before Krauss’ clutch gene took over, it was the Powhatan defense that kept the team within reach of the lead, with the group of Emilee Taylor, Miriah Keuther, Chloe James and Casey Grell stepping up with a strong performance for the full game.

Sophomore goalie McKenzie Halfon was also at her very best, recording 15 saves and looking like a powerhouse presence in the net. Considering this is her first year on varsity, the team is finding her blossom in real time as a major figure that is instrumental to their overall success.

“She continues to work hard, is extremely coachable and wants to learn as much as she can about the position. I am extremely proud of her attitude and work ethic,” Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson said.

While the defense is what kept the game close, it was offensive dynamo Krauss that pushed the Indians ahead. Krauss took over in the fourth quarter and created a spark that the team rallied behind. Krauss’ two goals were eerily similar in their style, with the sophomore beating multiple defenders on her own and creating a one-on-one with the goalie that allowed her to power the shot into the net with little defensive resistance. While Krauss’ goals both came late in the game, she says it was the halftime pep talks that helped keep everyone focused on grabbing the lead against the regional powerhouse.

“At halftime, the coaches told us that when it comes to harder games we have a tendency to get in our heads, so when we came out in the second half we gave it our all,” Krauss said.

The scheduling of this matchup arose after Powhatan’s loss in the regional tournament to Patrick Henry last season. Tyson says a matchup against a strong regional opponent like Atlee allowed the coaching staff to gauge where the team is at while allowing them to grow and learn playing against quality opponents.

“We hoped it would give us an idea of the type of teams we will be facing in regionals since we do not see them or anyone else they play often,” Tyson said. “This win was huge for us because over the past two seasons we’ve had some difficulty pushing through and winning close and even overtime games,”

Pulling off the upset in the fashion they did in front of the hosting Atlee fans sets the tone for the program as it continues to build a group that’s proving it can stack up against the top teams on its schedule and potentially prove a threat to take the regional crowd and the resulting state tournament bid.

“This means so much for our team’s momentum going forward, especially into the postseason games with Atlee being No. 1 in the region,” Krauss said. “This was a statement win for us.”