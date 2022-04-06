Late surge gives Powhatan boys soccer their second win of the season

Coming off a close 3-2 loss to Midlothian on March 22, the Indians entered their matchup with the Monacan Chiefs with a chip on their shoulder to get back into the win column. The motivated Indians took to their home field and played a dominant brand of soccer, stifling the Chiefs in every regard to run off three goals in the second half for a convincing 4-0 victory.

Powhatan led 1-0 after the first half when junior midfielder Colton Hiatt put them ahead. While Hiatt’s goal was enough to give them the advantage, Monacan stuck around enough to keep things interesting, keeping Powhatan’s potent offensive attack from doing any more damage.

On the other side of the field, Powhatan’s defense seemed to do no wrong, completely locking up Monacan’s runs to the net. Defensive stalwart and center back Paul Bonner was a primary factor in Monacan’s scoring woes, displaying strong clearing ability and communication to his fellow defenders to stay in position and hold the line.

In the second half, things started to open up offensively for the Indians, particularly for forward Parker Sloan, who has been a constant thorn in the sides of defenders this season. The lethal forward gave the Indians a 2-0 lead with a header. Competing with the keeper for the aerial, Sloan leapt for the ball and smashed it toward the open net with just over 17 minutes left to play to give Powhatan a two-goal advantage.

“We set the tone for what we wanted to do, and the chances just didn’t finish our way,” head coach Willie Miles said. “We had to collect ourselves toward the first part of the second half and the guys just got to what they know best.”

Two minutes later, Sloan scored yet again, retrieving a well-placed pass by junior Connor Nickerson to beat the keeper in the open field for the team’s second goal in as many minutes. Sloan only needed to poke the ball past the rushing keeper to earn his brace. Sloan credits the work of his teammates for his success as a goalscorer, though he believes they are still building up their team chemistry.

“As a unit, we’re still working on chemistry because we come from a lot of different clubs, but we have a lot of spirit here,” Sloan said.

Adding to the late scoring onslaught was junior Fischer Daniel, who made a run to the left side of the box that was sparked by a nice outlet pass by goalie Tucker Thomas. Seeing the keeper once again charge out of the box, Daniel cleverly chipped the ball up just high enough in the air to sail over the diving goalie for a score that punctuated an overall dominant second half performance by the Indians.

The win gives Powhatan loads of confidence entering its spring break, as they find themselves competing at the top of a loaded Dominion District.